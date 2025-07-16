Bob Pockrass Reveals the Reality of Michael Jordan and Others as the NASCAR Lawsuit Escalates

“The teams’ love of stock car racing and belief in a better future for the sport for all parties…continues to motivate their efforts to pursue this antitrust case.” Michael Jordan and Co.’s determination may be unhindered in the NASCAR lawsuit. However, as the reality stands, the bastions of the case are crumbling faster than they expected. This week, especially, will be crucial to whether the plaintive teams can retain their security for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

From September 2024, when 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports stayed out of the charter extension deal, NASCAR has been on a mission to depose the rebels. Now, the sanctioning body’s efforts have reached a climax – yet the consequences may be more complicated, as journalist Bob Pockrass said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Jordan may have some room to breathe

The crux of the problem lies in the preliminary injunction at present. Granted in December last year, it guarantees the two teams the security to compete as chartered teams. However, it has been revoked this month. 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, and FRM may lose their fixed racing spots before the main NASCAR lawsuit trial commences on December 1st. Forced to compete as open cars, the teams would also lose the base money paid out at every race. All six cars would now need to get into every race on sheer speed. They may also have to refund money paid out through the first 20 races of the year. These circumstances make Jordan’s case difficult, and also make the battle with NASCAR uglier.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That is what Bob Pockrass emphasized in a recent ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ episode. The teams have filed a restraining order on NASCAR to prevent it from selling their charters. But Pockrass said that makes the fight more intense: “The courts could force NASCAR to keep them chartered. Of course, NASCAR is gonna say, ‘This isn’t Mamba’s social sips and you get three shots at it…They’ve taken their shot, they lost, let’s move on, let’s get through the rest of the season.’ Of course, 23XI, Front Row, they don’t wanna lose that money associated with a chartered team, let alone worry about 41 cars enter a place like Talladega.”

The charters may slip their hands, as Bob Pockrass said: “As it comes to Dover that both 23XI and Front Row will both have three open cars apiece. What happens to those Stewart-Haas charters that each bought will kind of get determined by the courts down the road.”

Michael Jordan and Co. were booked to lose their charters by Wednesday. But NASCAR’s response to the new filing is expected on 5 PM, Wednesday. There will be no ruling on the charters until Thursday. Hence, Bob Pockrass restored the confidence of 23XI and FRM fans: “Right now, I would say things are a little rocky, but I don’t think it’s time to hit the panic button yet. Both sides are still taking depositions. They’re getting all their discovery done. I think it’ll be another couple of months before you really get a feel for which way this case could go. If I’m a 23XI or Front Row fan, I’m just kind of crossing my fingers to get through the rest of this year with not too much drama. And then see what happens in the off-season.”

Right now, the plaintiffs in the NASCAR lawsuit are hanging by a thread. Yet with Michael Jordan’s history of resilience, that thread may be enough for them to hold on. Meanwhile, another lawsuit is producing a losing side in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Risking the consequences of a sloppy mistake

Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing are in a legal battle around charters as well. Jimmie Johnson’s team claimed its right to RWR’s charter in 2026. But the latter claimed that the deal was for 2027. In a Monday hearing, LMC’s attorneys went hard at their rivals on RWR’s side. Apparently, Ware did not read the contract properly and catch that the sale terms were for next season and not 2027. The curveball came when T.J. Puchyr, one of Spire Motorsports’ founders, appeared as a new buyer of Rick Ware’s team. This lent Legacy the argument of being blindsided by this news. Then the team could push harder for its rightful claim to RWR’s charter.

Rick Ware’s attorneys could not answer questions about a potential sale. “I think you need to talk to your client,” the judge told them. Presently, Ware may be in contempt of court, and the judge ordered depositions for later this week. With the charter sale rumored to be $45 million, the matter is no less serious. As RWR loses its footing, Jimmie Johnson said: “I’m just sitting back watching it all play out, learning a lot about the legal process and the amount of injunctions and appeals that can take place. It’s a big game of chess, and I’m watching all the strategy that goes into it all.” He added, “I would love to see a settlement of some kind. I really don’t think that getting into a knock-down, drag-out lawsuit is good for anybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Such a settlement is still in question for Michael Jordan’s battle against NASCAR. As the week proceeds, let us see how bad the damage will be. Also, whether there will be any damage or not at all.