Dale Earnhardt Heir’s Racing Future in Limbo as NASCAR Series Suspends Team Owner After Legal Fallout

The Earnhardt racing dynasty has endured for generations, but a legal battle far from the track now threatens to sideline its youngest heir. The recent news of a team owner’s suspension might put one of Earnhardt’s future generation drivers, Bobby Dale Earnhardt, in jeopardy and derail his career advancement.

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Bobby Dale Earnhardt’s future in jeopardy?

NASCAR feeder series, ARCA Menards, suspended Rise Racing team owner, Tim Goulet, after the former was involved in an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The warrant comes from South Carolina, related to a criminal charge for an assault based on a complaint filed by his wife, Rita Goulet.

“Based on violation of 2026 ARCA Rulebook Section 12-8.1, which references ARCA Member Conduct Guidelines, ARCA Menards Series Driver/Owner Tim Goulet has been suspended for an indefinite period of time,” the ARCA statement read.

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Sharing the backstory of the complaint, Rita Goulet told Frontstretch that she was assaulted when she went to retrieve the team’s assets in South Carolina. She then explained why ARCA suspended Tim Goulet indefinitely due to this.

“We went to retrieve team assets in South Carolina, which Tim had previously hidden, and he assaulted me,” Rita said. “Tim’s outstanding warrant is the reason for his suspension, and it has nothing to do with our division of the team assets. The distribution of team assets will be handled in court. I hope that Tim receives the mental health help that he needs.”

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Notably, Tim Goulet is the owner of Rise Motorsports, also known as Rise Racing, a team that made its debut in ARCA in 2022. The team fielded entries for drivers such as Stephen Leicht, Tyler Brown, Chase Howard, Derek White, among many others.

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Even Tim and his wife, Rita Goulet, also raced under the banner of this team. However, in 2026, the team split into two different teams, and for Tim, Bobby Dale Earnhardt, the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt and the son of Kerry Earnhardt, is competing under full-time obligation.

He has nine ARCA races to his name in three years, with one top 10. Besides the ARCA Menards Series participation with Rose Racing, Bobby Dale Earnhardt also took part in seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races. With the suspension in place, Dale Earnhardt‘s future generation could be in jeopardy, but the team owner shared his side of things.

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Rise Racing owner defended his stand

Snubbing the claims of Rita Goulet, her husband and the owner of Rise Motorsports, Tim Goulet shared his version. Calling it a defamation of his character and how a husband-wife case turned ugly, here’s what Goulet said:

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“It’s defamation of character from a husband-wife spat. This is Rita trying to get everything out of me and using this as leverage. She is spiteful and wants to play stupid games. This is irreparable harm done by Rita to me.”

The team is based in Denver, North Carolina, and has Bobby Dale Earnhardt as the only driver. With Tim Goulet suspended, it is still unknown if Rise Racing will be able to field a driver in the upcoming races.