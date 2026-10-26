Kyle Larson went from 11th to Victory Lane in a frantic final lap at Talladega, with Ross Chastain among the Chevrolet drivers who helped him fight through traffic. But questions about Chevrolet’s support for Larson began well before the finish. During the opening stage of the YellaWood 500, Chastain’s defense of the racing line against Toyota drivers had already drawn criticism, with fans questioning whether manufacturer loyalty had crossed the line into unfair interference.

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Larson’s victory strengthened his championship position, but the race also exposed the tension that develops when drivers protect a manufacturer’s interests. For Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe, Chastain’s moves became part of that debate, fueling accusations of race manipulation across social media.

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“Chevy team orders suck,” replies a fan on Jeff Gluck’s post. “It’s borderline race manipulation.”

The reaction followed Jeff Gluck’s reporting on X about Chastain’s role in the opening stage. His posts described the developing battle between Chevrolet and Toyota, raising questions about how far drivers would go to protect Larson’s position.

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“Bubba Wallace tried to ditch Ross Chastain but instead got himself left behind on the top lane,” Jeff Gluck reported on X. “Chastain isn’t going to let the Toyotas just go around him and pass Larson.”

At Talladega, choosing the wrong lane can cost a driver several positions in seconds. Chastain’s refusal to give Toyota cars an easy route around him complicated Wallace’s attempt to move forward while Larson remained in contention.

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“Briscoe asks his spotter for a hole to get to the bottom because Chastain is stacking him up on purpose on the top lane.” Gluck wrote on X. “Again, Chastain is lapped and has no incentive to let Briscoe pass Larson on the bottom.

The posts highlighted why the incident drew scrutiny. Chastain was a lap down, while Larson was fighting for valuable championship points. Briscoe needed room to advance, but the reported sequence did not, by itself, establish that NASCAR’s rules had been broken.

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Larson ultimately turned the race into a major championship gain. He beat teammate William Byron by 0.041 seconds to claim his first Cup Series victory at Talladega and his 35th career win.

The result also reshaped the standings. Larson left Talladega with a reported 73-point advantage over Denny Hamlin and two races remaining, making any suggestion of preferential treatment particularly sensitive.

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The debate had another layer. NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta had reported that Chevrolet teams were instructed to help Larson avoid getting stranded at stage endings so he could maximize stage points. The report was not independently confirmed as an official Chevrolet directive, but it added context to the on-track scenes that fans were discussing.

On Gluck’s X posts, reactions grew sharper as fans questioned whether Chastain was deliberately working against Toyota’s championship contenders.

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“Ross running interference for Larson. Don’t just trust to ditch him. Lick then envelope and send him”

The concern centered on the effect of drafting at a superspeedway. A driver who loses the pack can quickly fall back, while a well-timed push can move another car toward the front. Gluck’s reports described Chastain resisting Toyota drivers trying to get around him, but that alone did not prove a coordinated plan to manipulate the outcome.

Other fans were more direct in their verdict.

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“GG Chevy race manipulation”

The reaction reflected the belief that Chevrolet’s collective support gave Larson an advantage. Larson received help from fellow Chevrolet drivers during his late charge, but drafting cooperation is a routine part of superspeedway racing. The key distinction is whether drivers were working together within the rules or deliberately altering the result.

One fan called for severe penalties.

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“Race manipulation. Automatic disqualification of 5 and 1. 100k fine. @NASCAR you better follow precedent.”

NASCAR has penalized teams for race manipulation before, including after its investigation into the 2024 Martinsville race. But those sanctions were based on evidence gathered in that specific case, not simply on fan suspicions about how drivers raced.

The criticism continued, with some fans demanding action against Chastain.

“Chastain should be black-flagged. Race manipulation by Chevy.”

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Others framed the issue as a broader manufacturer policy rather than an isolated move.

“It’s the Chevy protocol to help Larson.”

That interpretation gained traction because the reported stage-point instructions and Chastain’s defense of the top lane appeared to serve the same purpose. However, the available reports did not establish that Chevrolet had ordered drivers to surrender positions or engineer Larson’s victory.

Distrust of NASCAR’s response also surfaced in the comments.

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“NASCAR is going to let Hendrick and Chevy do this bs.”

Another fan expressed frustration with what they perceived as a coordinated effort.

“This is some bullcrap Chevy is pulling.”

The perception that multiple Chevrolet drivers were helping Larson remained a recurring theme.

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“All the Chevys are playing blockers/pushers for Larson today, this isn’t shocking.”

One final reaction returned to the central accusation.

“Race manipulation by Chevy again”

Despite the outrage, NASCAR reviewed the finish using SMT data and other available evidence. Officials found that William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Cole Custer remained at full throttle from Turn 3 to the finish, with no indication they lifted to let Larson pass. NASCAR found no evidence of final-lap manipulation by those drivers, and Larson’s victory stood.