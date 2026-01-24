Bowman Gray Clash Under Threat as Winter Storm Forecast Derails NASCAR Schedule

The 2026 NASCAR Clash seems to be under threat just a week before it goes into action at Bowman Gray Stadium, as the weather has already disrupted a scheduled event on a nearby track. The pre-season testing for the Truck and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, which was scheduled for the 27th and 28th of January, has been rescheduled to February 3 – 4. This is because of the winter storm that has affected the area.

The test was set to be held at the Rockingham Speedway. Although the test would possibly be held on the updated days, there is more at risk for the remaining schedule.

NASCAR Clash under doubt because of winter storm

Mercury usually dips near North Carolina and the surrounding regions at this time of year, with the minimum temperature currently in the negatives. Although it doesn’t seem too bad right now, a winter storm is imminent.

As mentioned, the Truck Series and NOAP Series will no longer be running their pre-season tests on their previous dates. Moreover, the Cup Series’ first event of the year could be under threat as well.

Bowman Gray Stadium is less than 100 miles away from Rockingham, and a winter storm warning is currently in place for the region. It is expected to end by Monday; however, it is merely a prediction and can change quite quickly.

As of now, the NASCAR Clash is scheduled for the 1st of February.

According to the weather forecast, temperatures should rise by then. Although the mercury will still drop to negative temperatures at night, it is expected to rise to 4°C on the day of the Clash. This is positive news for the fans; however, if the weather were to take a drastic turn, it wouldn’t just affect the pre-season race but would actually hurt the teams racing in the lower tiers.

The two-day test scheduled for the Truck and the NOAP Series is the only running they will get before the season kicks off at Daytona later in February.

If, for any reason, NASCAR had to drop the tests, teams would lack crucial performance data that usually shapes their season.

While the Clash’s cancellation could be heartbreaking news for the fans, they are already not super impressed with the broadcaster responsible for the race. There seems to be a lot going on behind the scenes, leaving fans disappointed.

Why are fans disappointed with the Clash’s booth?

FOX has been broadcasting NASCAR for decades; however, they have been under the fans’ radar for a long time now. The broadcaster is regularly blamed for sloppy camerawork and overproduction. Especially the drivers’ animated figures.

But there seems to be another aspect that constantly worries the spectators. The commentators. The broadcasting booth in NASCAR can sometimes be the defining characteristic of a race. It can turn a boring event into an interesting one, or the other way around, which seems to be the case with FOX right now.

Imago Fox Sports (Camera) (source:X)

Earlier this week, they announced their booth for the Clash. It was the same one they’ve been using since 2024 with Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick, and Clint Bowyer. This seems to be excellent in papers. Joy is one of the most legendary voices in the sport, and both Harvick and Bowyer have spent quite some time on the track in the Cup Series. However, as it seems, experience doesn’t make a race interesting.

Over the years, fans have asked FOX to change the booth, owing to its monotonous commentary, with many claiming it fails to capture the race’s energy.

The commentators are not the only ones to blame for this. A good pairing is always important in broadcasting, but this trio doesn’t seem to be working for fans. However, this is what the fans will have to settle for in the NASCAR Clash this year, if it takes place.