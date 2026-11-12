Most drivers leaving a team they helped build would take a slow lap through the memories. Brad Keselowski is not most drivers. Since an October 31 agreement at Martinsville Speedway freed him from RFK Racing, he has treated the past like a closed garage stall, and one short exchange with Bob Pockrass showed how firmly he means it.

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“No, not really, you know, I’m not a look-back guy; I’m a look-forward guy. And, although I, I haven’t got everything, you know, done yet for the forward part, as it gets closer it just consumes all my time, energy, and mental space. So I haven’t really spent a lot of time really having the emotions of the past,” Keselowski told Bob Pockrass in a video uploaded on X.

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Then Pockrass raised something fans had been buzzing about: Keselowski’s social media history had vanished. The driver did not dodge it. “Yes. On to the next chapter, my friend.”

Asked why, Brad Keselowski tied the decision directly to his professional future.

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“There were some significant professional reasons to make sure that whatever next opportunity I have to announce when it’s time to announce it isn’t burdened by any of the past.”

Pockrass joked that he sounded like an artist preparing to release an album. Keselowski kept the mystery intact: “Guess you’ll have to wait and see.”

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Asked whether an old opinion had prompted the purge, Keselowski pointed to imagery instead.

“Well, no, there’s not necessarily opinions, but probably more so a lot of imagery and photography of, you know, different race vehicles and things that I’ve achieved or not achieved, crashed, could have been any one of those two later and, you know, where I’m going and the things that I’m doing, you know, I want to stand on some.”

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The 2012 Cup Series champion has plenty to scroll past. Most of his Cup career came at Team Penske, and he joined RFK Racing as a co-owner in 2021 before driving for the team in 2022.

One missing post drew the loudest reaction: the “Fire!” tweet from the 2012 Daytona 500. With the race pushed to Monday night by rain, Juan Pablo Montoya’s car struck a jet dryer under caution, setting off a blaze and a lengthy red flag. From the cockpit of his No. 2 car, Keselowski posted a photograph of the scene with a single word, “Fire!”

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Fans wondered whether a piece of NASCAR history had been erased. Keselowski said no.

“I can always, you know, I, I saw some social comments about my fire tweet disappearing but, none of it, none of it was deleted; it’s all archived, so when I want to bring it back I can.”

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The archive is a pause button, not a delete key.

Brad Keselowski’s Social Media Move Has a NASCAR Precedent

Marcos Ambrose offers a loose parallel. In a 2021 interview, the former driver said he cut social media after returning to Australia, calling it part of a reset following burnout as he stepped away from racing to focus on his family.

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The motives differ sharply. Ambrose was leaving the sport behind; Keselowski is clearing the decks to keep racing, and he has tied the move to an announcement he expects to make.

The timeline behind the clean slate is worth spelling out. In late September, RFK Racing announced that Keselowski would leave after 2026, when his five-year driver contract expires. The sides could not agree on what his role should look like beyond 2026, and Keselowski has since confirmed he made an unsuccessful offer to buy the entire organization.

On October 31 at Martinsville, the two sides reached a verbal agreement that ended his management duties and cleared him to pursue 2027 opportunities with other teams and manufacturers.

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As part of the deal, he will begin selling his 20 percent ownership stake. He has also discussed continuing to compete, taking on leadership opportunities and potentially returning to the Craftsman Truck Series as a driver and owner.

When Pockrass asked whether he had decided, Keselowski admitted he was still weighing his options.

“Nope. But one will come soon. I’m pretty confident I’ll have something in the next thirty, sixty days, and it’ll be fun and exciting.”

For now, there is no confirmed destination and no new number. What there is, though, is a driver who has deliberately cleared the frame so his next move is not read through the lens of an old crash photo or a championship highlight.

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If Keselowski’s own timetable holds, fans will not have to guess for long. Until then, the blank feed is the only clue. When the announcement arrives, the archive will be waiting, and he alone decides when to open it.