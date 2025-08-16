Brad Keselowski Balances Playoff Pressure and Family as Wife Paige Nears Due Date

It is officially baby-watch season in NASCAR, when nursery news is making headlines almost as quickly as stage points—perfect timing, since the next arrival might belong to the Keselowskis. For Brad Keselowski, this month is shaping up to be extremely crucial. With just two races left in the regular season, the veteran is grinding for a must-win opportunity to crack the playoff grid, a tense position for a driver who has been almost a season lock for the past decade. Yet as the playoff pitch mounts, Brad has another countdown that might be even more important than the green flag.

In a span of a few summer weeks, Denny Hamlin and fiancée Jordan Fish welcomed their third child, a son named Jameson Drew, born in June, sending fans into a happy frenzy and even prompting Hamlin to skip NASCAR’s first race to be home for the newborn. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Blaney, lit up social media with a Fourth of July gender reveal confirming that they are expecting a baby boy, stoking a wave of boy-dad chatter across the fan base.

And now stack that with the Keselowski household on the cusp of another addition, and it is easy to see why the garage has felt more like a shower registry than a points chart lately. Brad Keselowski and Paige White Keselowski already have a full, joyful roster at home: Daughters Scarlett, born in 2015, and Autumn, born in 2019, plus their son Maize, born in November 2023. The family announced early in 2025 that baby No. 4 was on the way, and the Keselowski crew has leaned into sharing life moments with fans while keeping the kids’ day-to-day life largely private.

And now, Paige Keselowski is due on Tuesday with the fourth child for the Keselowski family. Brad, who is in full swing of preparing for a standout performance to punch his ticket in the playoffs, said, “All she needs to do is get through the next 24 hours. That’s all she’s got to do. I haven’t gotten any messages, so we must be good.”

Paige White, born and raised in North Carolina and the daughter of former stock car racer Louis White, earned a psychology degree from East Carolina University and dated Brad Keselowski for years before they married in February 2017. The pair crossed paths long before the wedding, with coverage generally noting a long relationship rather than a single meet-cute moment, and the 2017 ceremony marked a stretch in which the 41-year-old went public about their growing family.

However, on the racetrack, Keselowski’s 2025 has been a gritty climb. He is outside the playoff guard and needs a win, but RFK’s speed has flashed: P5 at Indianapolis, podium, P3 at Iowa with two-stage wins, runner-up at Atlanta, then a rough Watkins Glen with a P31 finish. He is chasing teammate Chris Buescher and new RFK teammate Ryan Preece in a tight playoff picture; momentum is building, but time is running out. With the playoff pressure mounting, he has opened up about what a win means to him.

“Being in the playoffs is a statement”: Brad Keselowski measures team success by a playoff spot

Brad Keselowski knows the clock is ticking on his NASCAR Cup Series playoff chances. Sitting 19th in the standings with just two regular-season races left, Keselowski needs a win to secure a postseason berth. It’s a tall order, but considering the No. 6 team clawed its way back from as low as 32nd earlier in the year, even being in contention is a testament to their resilience.

When asked about the playoff pressure, Keselowski said, “It means a lot to me. I want all of our teams to make the playoffs… we’re all going to have a shot to compete for the win (at Richmond). The Childress cars are really fast; they’ll be the cars to beat. Gibbs cars are always good here. No one is going to handle us anything, but we have a shot tomorrow, for sure.”

Adding to the drama, Ryan Preece will start from the pole at Richmond. He currently sits just below the cut line, while Keselowski’s RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher clings to the final playoff spot with a 34-point cushion. Last season, Brad was the lone RFK driver to make the postseason after winning at Darlington in the spring. Buescher missed out after going winless, while Brad hasn’t won since, his only victory since becoming a co-owner of RFK Racing.

Keselowski said, “Being in the playoffs is a statement. It’s a statement that you’re a good driver and you’re with a good team and a good company. That’s what we want. We want to be recognized as that.” For the 2012 Cup Series champion, missing the postseason would be uncharted territory. Since the playoff elimination format began in 2014, he has only failed to qualify once, which was his first year at RFK Racing in 2022. As all the RFK drivers are within the top 15, certainly, they will not give up the win without a fight.