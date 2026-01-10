Brad Keselowski Breaks Silence on NASCAR’s Championship Overhaul With Bold 7-Word Claim

For the past 12 years, NASCAR has used the same championship format. The four-round, 10-race knockout playoff format with 16 championship contenders following the 26-race regular season will finally come to an end in the 2026 season. NASCAR implemented the previous format in 2014, and for the first time in 12 years, NASCAR fans don’t know what it will take to crown the next champion.

Between 2004 and 2013, NASCAR used the Chase for the Cup format, and the change from that is still one of the most controversial changes for NASCAR. The current change comes from an extensive collection of complaints about how a driver becomes champion. For instance, Joey Logano won his second title despite being 15th in the regular season standings after a controversial yellow flag in the last two laps of the final. This unknown and incoming change has brought about a lot of rumors, but Brad Keselowski can speak for its positive nature, and he did so with just seven words.

Brad Keselowski reveals what the new format will bring

NASCAR insider and sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the claim from Keselowski. He also dropped the news that the championship format announcement will take place on Monday afternoon.

“It will certainly reward consistency at a much higher level,” said Keselowski.

A major question remains of what exactly will change within the format. Many speculations have been made as to what the format will be. One of those speculations is a full-season format.

NASCAR has appointed a designated playoff committee to reach an agreement, meaning a full-season format with no postseason points seems unlikely.

The previous format, the Chase, is tied to NASCAR’s peak popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s, with legends like Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and Richard Petty. Given the negative reception from the current format, a reversion to this peak is possible. Especially with the claim from Brad Keselowski and his emphasis on consistency.

A recent rumor leaked by an insider also says that the format will go back to a ten-race Chase format.

This might be just the type of sugar that NASCAR is looking for. It features a 10-race post-season originally consisting of 10 drivers. Later, it was expanded to 12, with the highest drivers in regular season qualifying and a Wild Card system rewarding drivers outside the top 10 with the most wins.

Aside from the emphasis on consistency being a major reward for the upcoming change, Keselowski also mentioned how exciting this change will be for the drivers.

“I think we’re all excited about that,” said Keselowski.

Meanwhile, as he recovers from his skiing injury, there’s an update on his comeback.

Keselowski to miss the preseason Clash

Brad Keselowski will miss the pre-season Class, but still vows he will be ready for the Daytona 500 after breaking his right femur from a fall while on a ski trip on Dec. 18. RFK Racing reserve driver, Corey LaJoie, will replace Keselowski at the Class on Feb. 1 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“I will not be running the Clash,” Keselowski said on his social media. “This is part of the reason I wanted to talk to you about. We’re going to put Corey LaJoie in to run the Clash. So he’s pretty excited.”

The news comes after Keselowski said he doesn’t want to rush into things after discussions with his team. He’s currently in rehab and spends six to eight hours there. This rehab covers everything from intense workouts to sitting on ice. His injury can take from eight to 12 weeks, and he is being directed by a team from Atrium Health.

Keselowski hopes to have a medical evaluation test on Feb. 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The rules of NASACR will allow him to do a closed test with limited tires to show his doctors that he is ready to race. To him, missing the Clash is just a minor setback, and a necessary one, so he will perform his best when it’s time for the big race.

The driver’s return is conditional on three elements. No prescribed medications, walking reasonably well while also being able to get out of the car, and having signs of bone regeneration. The 41-year-old is adamant the injury won’t stop him from racing as long as he wants to continue as a Cup driver.