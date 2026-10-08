Brad Keselowski Clears the Air After Denny Hamlin Disclosed Reason Behind Failed 23XI Deal

When Brad Keselowski walked away from Team Penske after 2021, he was gambling on more than a new ride. He wanted money, ownership, and a bigger say in his next chapter. Around the same time, Denny Hamlin was making his own gamble. The JGR driver was building 23XI Racing from the ground up and looking for co-owners who could buy into the vision.

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Hamlin recently revealed that Keselowski’s price was too steep, claiming the veteran wanted a significant salary and ownership stake. Keselowski has now cleared the air, confirming 23XI did make an offer and revealing what really happened behind the scenes.

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Brad Keselowski, via an X post, has now confirmed Denny Hamlin’s biggest revelation: 23XI Racing did make an offer for him in 2021. But Keselowski’s account adds an important detail. By the time Hamlin came calling around April, Roush Fenway Racing already had a contract ready for him.

Keselowski was interested enough to test 23XI’s seriousness, though. He was offering the team a “quick match” to see whether it would match the deal on the table. However, things did not go further.

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That lines up with Hamlin’s recollection that Keselowski was firm about what he wanted, particularly when it came to money and ownership. Hamlin said Keselowski believed that was his value. On the other hand, Keselowski’s response suggests he was not simply demanding a number from 23XI. He already had a concrete opportunity elsewhere and wanted to know whether Hamlin’s team was prepared to match it.

The timing mattered. Keselowski was preparing to leave Team Penske after more than a decade with Roger Penske. He had clearly stated back then that ownership had become central to his next move. Penske confirmed in July 2021 that Keselowski wanted an ownership stake. However, Team Penske’s structure did not allow for it. The split was described as a business decision, with Keselowski looking for a new challenge rather than simply another seat.

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Roush Fenway offered exactly that. Keselowski joined the organization as a minority owner and driver for 2022. This move gave him a stake in the team while putting him in a leadership role within its competition department. The organization was subsequently renamed Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, or RFK Racing.

For Keselowski, it was not just a driver/owner contract to boast about. It was an opportunity to help shape an organization and build something of his own while continuing to race.

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He built RFK’s processes from the ground up, including its engineering approach, competition workflow and even the physical organization of the shop. He pushed the team away from “this is how we’ve always done it” thinking and toward a more standardized, data-driven operation.

One of his early changes was giving mechanics identical toolboxes because he wanted the shop to reflect a common approach and a shared culture. He also helped overhaul the competition department and established clear organizational values around teamwork, innovation, and accountability.

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Hamlin was chasing a similar level of control with 23XI. He had already teamed with Michael Jordan to launch the organization in 2020, and he later explained that he had looked at investing in existing race teams before deciding to create one himself. The problem was having enough influence to actually make decisions. As Hamlin put it, he wanted to run a team the way he believed it needed to be run.

23XI soon gave Hamlin evidence that the gamble could work. Bubba Wallace delivered the team’s first Cup Series victory at Talladega in 2021. He totaled 3 wins for the organization. Similarly, Tyler Reddick added ten more wins after joining the organization. 23XI eventually became a regular contender, proving Hamlin and Michael Jordan had built more than a high-profile startup.

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That makes Keselowski’s explanation particularly important. His gamble was not simply about choosing RFK over 23XI. He already had a deal in hand with Roush Fenway and had to decide whether to take the concrete opportunity or push for something potentially bigger elsewhere.

Keselowski and Hamlin therefore took different routes toward the same broader ambition: moving beyond being drivers and gaining meaningful control over the teams they helped build. In 2021, neither path was guaranteed. Five years later, both gambles had produced teams capable of competing at NASCAR’s highest level.