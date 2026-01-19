Brad Keselowski & Co. Ignites Daytona Buzz With Cryptic Greg Biffle Tease as Fans Beg for a Throwback Moment

It’s no secret that the entire NASCAR world is grieving the tragic passing of Greg Biffle; however, no one is grieving harder than Brad Keselowski’s team. Roush Fenway Racing was the banner under which Greg Biffle made history, and losing a driver like that hits harder. To cope and restore his legacy, RFK has done everything, from writing heartfelt messages to stacking up his No. 16 memorabilia in their museum.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But this one takes the cake. One fan took it on themselves to curate a fresh Greg Biffle number set, complete with every number he ran in NASCAR, and that grabbed RFK’s attention almost instantaneously. And their response was enough to create a hypnotic buzz among fans.

RFK Racing did not waste any time, looking almost ready to download the font immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“🤔 these might come in handy,” they replied.

That one reaction was all it took to send fans into full speculation mode, convinced that a Biffle tribute paint scheme could be on the way for 2026.

After all, Biffle’s legacy with RFK Racing runs deep. The 55-year-old driver had the bulk of his Cup career driving for the organization and its earlier form as Roush Fenway Racing, most notably in the iconic No. 16 Ford.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his most memorable accomplishments with the team came in 2013 when his victory at Michigan Speedway delivered Ford its 1,000th win in NASCAR, a milestone RFK now highlights as part of his legacy.

Over a career that began in the mid-1990s, he became the first driver to win championships in both the Truck series and the Busch series before moving into the Cup Series, where he scored 19 victories in 515 starts and was a consistent playoff contender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His performance also earned him a spot on NASCAR’s list of the 75 Greatest Drivers and widespread respect across the racing community. And honestly, this subtle hint at a Biffle paint scheme doesn’t seem surprising considering how loud RFK has been about preserving his legacy.

Keselowski’s team has unveiled a new tribute section and the RFK museum to honor Greg Biffle’s legacy. The centerpiece is the No. 16 Ford that delivered his 19th and final Cup Series victory at Michigan in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the car, the exhibit includes the trophy from that day, a commemorative coin, and a diecast model of the winning machine. Fans will also find the trophy from his 2012 Texas Motor Speedway win displayed nearby.

The tribute continues with Biffle’s National Guard fire suit and the champagne bottle from his 2006 Southern 500 triumph, capturing some of the most iconic moments from his career.

While a recent story about how Biffle made it to NASCAR with Roush Fenway makes its rounds, the love for their driver hasn’t died down even after his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

But however exciting it sounds, the fans are more fixated on the cryptic response by Brad Keselowski‘s team, and now their expectation is heightened.

Fans rally behind rumored RFK-Biffle tribute

Ever since RFK dropped that little hint, the Internet immediately turned into a full-blown rumor mill. The reaction was instant. One fan sanded up perfectly with a single line that hit right in the nostalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dammit, the RFK cars running Biffle font at Daytona would be so special.”

You could feel the emotion behind it. Then came the realism, the kind that makes you laugh because it’s so true.

“I just wish RFK still had the #16 instead of Kaulig.” The number 16 belongs to Biffle, and it clearly means something to people. It was just a paint scheme or a random number; it was history.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the fans didn’t stop at dreaming about one car. They wanted the whole scene to look the part.

“Would be cool if they used the font for all three (or four) cars in the Clash or 500,” one fan wrote.

Another chimed in with a simple, heartfelt line, “I’d love to see it”—no extra words, no hype, just a straight up response.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reactions were all about aesthetics. Some felt the moment was heavier than a typical throwback.

“I hope everyone pays respect at Daytona. I have thoughts and reasons why I think this one hurts a bit different but it will be awesome to see in person” That one hits hard. It’s the kind of comment that reminds you this is not just about a car or a paint scheme, at is about what it represents to the people who grew up with that.

And then the crowd softens a bit, letting the nostalgia breathe.

“That would be sweet of them,” someone said, like they were picturing the scene already.

Finally, the most telling reaction came from a fan who seemed to say it right.

“Well, we said be like Bif, looks like they took it literally, and I certainly won’t complain.” That line feels like the whole Internet summed up in one sentence. It is the perfect mix of pride and exactly what the fans wanted.

If RFK does pull the trigger and bring a Biffle-style tribute to Daytona, it won’t just be a paint scheme, it will be a moment that the fans are so eagerly awaiting.