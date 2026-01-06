Brad Keselowski & Co. Pays Emotional Tribute to Greg Biffle With Special No. 16 Memorabilia

Greg Biffle’s passing set off ripples of tragedy in the community. From NASCAR’s diehard fans to Hurricane Helene-affected victims, people from all walks of life deeply felt his loss. And within the premier stock car racing series, one team particularly felt the impact of his demise – RFK Racing. Biffle left a legacy of Cup Series excellence with Jack Roush’s organization. Now, under Brad Keselowski, the team uniquely remembered Biffle.

The wheel that Greg Biffle drove

“We’ve added a heartfelt new display to the RFK Racing museum. In honor of Greg, we’re highlighting some of his remarkable achievements with our team — including the iconic No. 16 that secured Ford’s 1,000th victory in NASCAR — and a special tribute to the legendary Biff. All are welcome to stop by our museum and celebrate the legacy of Greg Biffle,” RFK Racing wrote in a January 5 post on X.

Included in the post was a picture of the snazzy white and red No. 16 Ford. This is the iconic wheel driving for which Greg Biffle fetched 19 Cup Series victories for Jack Roush’s team. They included victories against Brad Keselowski’s thunderous 2012 season, like the Pure Michigan 400 race. Biffle beat Keselowski into turn 1 and won by 0.416 seconds.

“He just did a great job,” Brad Keselowski praised Greg Biffle back in 2012, after losing the Michigan race and the points lead to him. “He had a fast car and passed me legit, and I couldn’t keep up with him. Between the 48 [Jimmie Johnson], the 16 [Greg Biffle], and the 55 [Mark Martin], those three cars were just the class of the field today.”

Snuggling with other legends of NASCAR, Greg Biffle established an inimitable legacy of success. Greg Biffle never won a Cup Series title in the No. 16, but came close in 2005 when he finished second in the championship standings. He also excelled in the now-called NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, winning 20 races and earning 149 top-10 finishes in 244 starts. He won the series championship in 2002.

Biffle tragically passed away on December 18th December 2025, in a fateful plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. In these distressing times, Brad Keselowski and Co. remember the NASCAR legend with a heartfelt tribute. At the same time, the RFK Racing co-owner also delivered a bold opinion about a NASCAR rule.

No exceptions before the law

NASCAR drivers face a multitude of dangers every racing weekend. Hence, endangering one’s life beyond those dangers is something that Brad Keselowski refuses to accept. Just before the 2012 Coke Zero Sugar 400, AJ Allmendinger failed a drug test, leading to his suspension from Team Penske. Joey Logano was hired in his place to drive the No. 22 Ford, while Keselowski drove for the same team until 2021.

“I laugh out loud when I read this list of people saying, ‘Well, I have my supplements checked!’ Like there’s some specialist to supplements that are okay. But these aren’t… What kind of world is that?! You know that’s terrible,” Brad Keselowski said recently about AJ Allmendinger’s ordeal.

“I’m sure I have different views from everyone else. I don’t think there needs to be a committee that approves drugs or supplements or whatever it is. I just think you shouldn’t be allowed to take anything. You should just man up and drive the damn race car.”

Although many years have passed since his peak Team Penske days, Brad Keselowski is reminiscing a lot about them. Wishing him and the rest of the NASCAR community the best in these trying times.