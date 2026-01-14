Brad Keselowski Delivers 4-Word No-Nonsense Demand as Burglars Loot Greg Biffle’s Home After Tragic Plane Crash

Hardly a month has passed since the unfortunate death of Greg Biffle in a plane crash. The NASCAR community came together to pray for his soul. Even before they announced the new championship format, NASCAR panelists, especially Steve O’Donnell, paid their respects to him and reminded the audience of Greg Biffle and his contribution to the sport and humanity. But sometimes, humanity doesn’t pay back the same way.

For Biffle’s fans, nothing could be more heartbreaking than the news of his tragic demise. But just when they thought it couldn’t get any worse, an even more disgusting act has hit the community.

Brad Keselowski and NASCAR community furious at miscreants

The home of late NASCAR legend, Greg Biffle, was looted by burglars on January 8, 2025. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded late in the evening after the burglary. It is reported that approximately $30,000 cash and bagpack from his home were stolen in this burglary. The entire NASCAR community is furious at this contemptuous act. Brad Keselowski is among them.

“Hope they get caught,” was his straightforward reaction to this news.

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing have been actively pouring in tributes in the memory of Greg Biffle. At the start of 2026, the team showcased Biffle’s No.16 car, which secured Ford their 1000th NASCAR victory. The RFK Racing museum is open to all so that fans can come forth and celebrate the legacy of Greg Biffle in NASCAR.

As of now, the perpetrators are still at large, and there are no suspects for the robbery. Nearly a week has passed since the robbery was reported, and there is still no update regarding the same. This has increased the agitation among the fans, following the recent news about one of his prized possessions.

Some weeks ago, Greg Biffle’s luxury yacht ‘Checkered Past’ was spotted by the fans. The yacht is reportedly on sale. The news of ‘Checkered Past’ being up for sale left the audience contemplating life and how the memories of Greg Biffle are the only parts of him left in the world.

But aside from mourning, fans and the community still want to know what happened inside that plane.

Fans eagerly await the result of NTSB investigation

NTSB took up the investigation of the plane crash, assuring the media a preliminary report within 30 days. As of January 15, the NTSB has not released its report surrounding Greg Biffle’s crash.

The fans are waiting for the results of the investigation to find closure surrounding Biffle’s unfortunate death. It was revealed that the plane crashed nearly 10 minutes after takeoff. Cathy Grossu, Cristina’s mother and Biffle’s mother-in-law, told CBS News that Cristina texted her “We’re in trouble, emergency landing” after the plane took off.

The theories that have come up hint at the possibility of engine failure and low speed being the reason for the crash. The cause of these failures will only be revealed once the investigation is complete. It may take up to 12 to 18 months for NTSB to complete its investigation. Until then, the community will have to wait for the preliminary reports to have an idea about what might have gone wrong.