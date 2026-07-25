Brad Keselowski Distances Himself Controversial Cup Driver With Blunt Differentiator

Carson Hocevar has a gift for making enemies. In two seasons at the Cup level, he has had run-ins with Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Austin Dillon. More often than not, these big names in the Cup Series have refrained from endorsing the fearless driving style he embraces. He’s been called reckless and dangerous. Now, the New York Times put a question to RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski that the garage has been quietly debating for quite some time.

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Young driver from Michigan, aggressive, polarizing, racing for an underdog team trying to earn respect. Sound familiar? Keselowski listened to the comparison, gave it a fair hearing, and then told them exactly where it stops.

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“The biggest difference between him and me is that he is willing to cause a ruckus or a problem further back in the field,” he said to the New York Times. “You’ve heard me say several times in different media sessions that we don’t get in fights for 15th.”

Keselowski actually noted the parallels between them. But he doesn’t really want to be compared to a driver he believes gets caught up in unnecessary controversy.

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Hocevar’s Spire Motorsports today looks a lot like how Team Penske did back in 2010 when Keselowski joined. They were unrespected, unproven, and desperate to be taken seriously by the likes of Richard Childress Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and the other big teams. That’s why he understands the dynamic of an aggressive young star trying to establish himself in NASCAR. But Keselowski draws a line about purpose.

His early career is the evidence. At Talladega in 2009, Keselowski was drafting Carl Edwards for the win on the final lap. Edwards threw a block. Keselowski never lifted. Edwards went airborne into the catch fence. The following year at Atlanta, Edwards came back three laps from the end and hooked Keselowski’s quarter panel at 195 miles per hour. Keselowski’s car flipped onto its roof.

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In 2014, it got uglier. A brawl between haulers at Charlotte. A bloody pit road fight at Texas after Keselowski cut Jeff Gordon’s tire during a championship battle. Matt Kenseth physically tackled him from behind.

Every single one of those moments happened at the front of the field, in a race that mattered. That was the rule he set for himself, and he followed it. On Hocevar, he kept it fair.

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“Every driver writes his own path,” he said. “It’s not fair to him as much as it’s not fair to anyone else.”

He was not questioning the talent. The garage does not question the talent either. The issue is where the aggression shows up on the running order, and that is where Brad Keselowski says the two of them are simply different drivers.

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This also shows where Keselowski is in his career today. He is no longer just a former Cup champion offering opinions from the sidelines. As a co-owner of RFK Racing, every decision he makes is about building a team that can compete for years to come, both on and off the track.

Brad Keselowski’s Building Something That Lasts

Outside the racetrack, Keselowski is in the middle of something more complicated than any on-track feud. RFK Racing fields three cars this season. Alongside Keselowski and Chris Buescher, the third entry, Ryan Preece’s No. 60, operates on a leased charter from Rick Ware Racing. That lease runs out at the end of 2026.

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Rick Ware has already agreed to sell the charter to Legacy Motor Club, and RFK has no replacement lined up. There is not one available on the open market either.

Keselowksi, however, goes forward anyway. Team president Chip Bowers said it plainly on the Gluckcast. The organization is not going backward. If they cannot find a charter, Preece runs open in 2027 without a guaranteed starting spot and with a smaller payout every single week. Preece has already confirmed he is coming back.

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The money holding this together comes from a sponsorship portfolio built around Kroger. That relationship is big enough that it allowed RFK to lock Chris Buescher into a multi-year deal on the No. 17. It also means the team has the physical infrastructure ready to launch a fourth car. The setup is there. The people are there. The sponsorship capital to actually fund it is not, at least not yet.

Brad Keselowski is also on NASCAR’s scheduling committee, and he has made no secret of where he stands on road courses. He thinks they are a bad business decision, hard to sell to sponsors, and consistently weak at the gate.

He wants ovals back, including Nashville Fairgrounds, which has been stuck in a political and municipal holding pattern for years. He raced like someone who always had a plan. Turns out he runs a team the same way.