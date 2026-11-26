A post celebrating five completed rocket engines was an unlikely place for NASCAR fans to go looking for Silly Season news. Yet when Brad Keselowski replied to Stoke Space’s November 19 update with a single salute emoji, it was enough to draw another demand from the racing community. Jared Gray responded the following night: “Give us some news brad!)”

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The exchange offered no clue about Keselowski’s next destination. But the impatience behind Gray’s reply has only grown as the 2027 season approaches, and Keselowski has now offered a more revealing response.

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On November 26, he returned to the conversation with a post on X, using a line from Rush’s “Tom Sawyer”: “He knows changes aren’t permanent, but change is…”, before adding: “Working hard, making progress. Will let everyone know what’s up when the time is right.” The message suggests movement, but it is not an announcement of a deal or a new team.

The uncertainty stems from Keselowski’s departure from RFK Racing. The 2012 Cup Series champion confirmed in September that he would leave the No. 6 Ford at the end of 2026, ending his five-year run as a driver and co-owner. He made clear then that he was nowhere near ready to retire and still had plenty he wanted to accomplish in NASCAR.

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The split became more formal on October 31, when RFK and Keselowski verbally agreed to separate their business arrangements. He stepped away from the competition department and governing board, but remained a passive investor while working to sell his 20% stake. NASCAR.com reported the agreement and his next steps.

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His news conference that day also clarified his choices. Keselowski said he had several Cup opportunities for 2027 and beyond and wanted to remain involved as a driver and manager. His options, however, were not limited to another seat. He discussed ownership opportunities with other teams and a possible move to the television booth.

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He also left the door open to a full-time return to the Craftsman Truck Series, saying nothing was off the table. When asked whether six was the number of options he was considering, he confirmed it.

One complication still hanging over his RFK exit involves Fenway Sports Group’s interest in Cadillac’s Formula 1 operation. FSG, an RFK co-owner, reportedly wanted to buy a stake in the Cadillac project, but a contractual restriction tied to its NASCAR partnership required Keselowski’s permission before it could pursue a motorsports investment outside NASCAR.

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Although he has agreed to unwind his RFK ownership, the sale of his remaining stake has not been completed. EssentiallySports reported that Keselowski had allowed discussions but had not approved a binding deal. FSG has since lost its exclusive negotiating window, although it remains among the interested buyers. The Cadillac pursuit is separate from Keselowski’s racing plans, but it shows why the final pieces of his RFK separation still matter.

A return to Dodge has also been floated because Keselowski won his 2012 championship with the manufacturer. But he told reporters in October that he had not had a discussion with Dodge or Ram, while remaining open to all four manufacturers.

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Kaulig Racing, named as Dodge’s flagship Cup team for 2027, has since announced AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon for its two full-time entries. CEO Chris Rice said the organization had not discussed signing Keselowski beyond the speculation circulating on social media.

This does not mean Keselowski is short of possibilities. He has 36 Cup wins, a championship, and experience rebuilding RFK while holding an ownership stake. He has said he wants a role that allows him to compete for wins and championships, not simply remain on the grid.

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With his departure from the No. 6 finalized and several routes still available, the next decision is his to make.

The Stoke Space salute may have been no more than a passing acknowledgement. The real update came later, when Keselowski said he is making progress but will speak only when the time is right.

For now, that is the closest NASCAR’s impatient audience has to an answer.