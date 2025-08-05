Brad Keselowski Exposes Dangerous Shift in NASCAR Drivers After Another Wreckfest in Iowa

On Sunday, William Byron took advantage of chaos. The Iowa Corn 350 race started off smoothly, with Brad Keselowski dominating the first two stages. But a caution came out on lap 171 with Shane van Gisbergen’s spin – and that was just the start. Ten more yellow flags flew between Lap 181 and Lap 282. This wildly jumbled the race strategies of the drivers – and prompted Keselowski to wonder about the situation.

Eventually, Brad Keselowski could not handly the slew of cautions, which William Byron masterfully used to his benefit. The RFK Racing driver/owner could wash up in 3rd place, another failure to reach Victory Lane. But he laments more about the disheartening direction of the sport.

Brad Keselowski is fed up of chaos

Well, that is a bit ironic, since Brad Keselowski was notoriously known for his rowdy nature. With his competitive and aggressive driving style, he had irked rivals like Jeff Gordon, Carl Edwards, and Denny Hamlin in his youth. For instance, he had a heated brawl with Gordon in a 2014 Texas race. However, those iconic conflicts were sparse and not so regular. But presently, not only has Keselowski toned down his rowdy spirit, but also his number of wins. A major reason for that is getting caught in others’ wrecks.

For instance, Brad Keselowski‘s No. 6 Ford fell prey to a multi-car wreck in the Chicago Street Race. Carson Hocevar hit the wall off Turn 10 and spun out, taking Keselowski’s car along with him. During the February race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott’s car spun into Keselowski after getting pinched on lap 150 by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. All these incidents, and Iowa’s 11-caution chaotic race, convinced Brad Keselowski of declining times, as he posted on X.

Brad Keselowski shared a video snippet of his in-car camera during the September, 2024 race at Kansas Speedway. The No. 16 Kaulig Racing car could be seen bumping into his No. 6 Ford, eliciting loud messages of protest from Keselowski. His caption for the video summed up his emotions: “Single Biggest change I’ve seen in the cup series drivers over last 10 years- Complete willingness to semi-intentionally wreck each other running 15th or worse. I see it almost every week and none worse than this week in Iowa. Not sure what to make of it…”

At Iowa, the staggering number of wrecks stuttered Brad Keselowski’s early race speed. In the end, he lamented about it: “We had an opportunity today, but yeah, it’s disappointing to not be able to get the win. We put ourselves in position…Can’t control what we can’t control, and we need to focus on what we can. We couldn’t control all the yellows that shifted the dynamics of the race today away from us. It’s unfortunate, but I love the position we were in and the speed that we had.”

Despite the lost chance for a much-awaited win, Brad Keselowski is turning heads. He is juggling immense responsibilities at the same time.

Keselowski’s drive is unstoppable

When the 2012 Cup Series champion left Team Penske, he left behind a trail of excellence. Of his 36 career wins in NASCAR’s premier level, 35 came under Penske’s umbrella. Nevertheless, Brad Keselowski was determined to rebuild another team. Since 2022, Keselowski has been actively involved with revamping the work culture and racetrack goals of RFK Racing. He has supervised the drives of both Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, ensuring RFK cars are top-notch every weekend. But not only has he worked for the team, but also worked on his own ambitions.

Brad Keselowski clinched his 4th top five and 7th top ten in Iowa, a significant improvement from his earlier stats. The No. 6 driver sits 21st in the playoff standings with three more opportunities to win his way into the postseason. According to veteran driver Kyle Petty, Keselowski’s efforts have been golden: “We have seen some phenomenal races out of him as of late. When he went over to RFK Racing, everybody said, ‘Oh, this is the end of his career. He is just taking up seat space.’ He is not taking up seat space!”

Brad Keselowski is trying to keep up with present-day NASCAR, no matter the chaotic conditions. Let us see if the driver/owner can win his way into the 2025 playoffs or not.