Brad Keselowski Gets Real on His Daytona 500 Plans With Bold 6-Word Confession

No one and absolutely nothing can stop Brad Keselowski from getting back into action. The 41-year-old driver, who was involved in a frightening ski accident over a month ago, has found his footing and solace in getting better. Though the RFK Racing co-owner will miss out on The Clash on February 1, Keselowski is seriously eyeing a return for the Daytona 500 season opener two weeks after, and with his current update, the No. 6 driver may just make it in time.

Talking to X, Brad Keselowski assured everyone that he is more than ready to move past his recovery phase.

“Making steps is equal to taking steps, putting in the effort for rehab all day/every day means missing media day this year,” he said. “Happy to say, my leg is starting to work, and I’m looking really good for @DAYTONA .”

Keselowski isn’t shying away from putting in the work to get better. After all, his incident wasn’t something small.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup champion suffered a significant leg injury during an off-season ski outing when he slipped while exiting his vehicle with his family and broke the right femur, the largest and strongest bone in the human body, located in the thigh.

While the fracture did not break the skin, it was severe enough to require emergency surgery and has been described by the RFK Racing driver as one of the most painful surgeries he has experienced.

The injury also caused nerve damage, leaving him temporarily without sensation in much of his right leg. However, the Ford driver has since begun an intense rehabilitation routine, spending 6 to 8 hours a day on recovery work, and has gradually regained strength and mobility, now nearly able to walk and lift his leg on his own.

And while Corey LaJoie is more than eager to take over the No.6 Ford at The Clash in place of Keselowski, the car will eventually return to its rightful owner before Daytona.

And even, RFK Racing’s President is sure of it.

” He is so enthusiastic and energetic, and rehab is going really well,” Chip Bowers, the RFK Racing President, said. “He’s really bullish on his ability to be in the car for Daytona. Everything’s going as planned. He’s already in the simulator.”

But as Keselowski is showing no signs of slowing down, the 41-year-old took a moment to get real about his long-term plans for NASCAR, and in the wake of the incident, has put out his retirement plans.

Keselowski eyes 900 Cup starts amid retirement plans

Keselowski has been a fixture in the Cup Series since 2008, piling up 584 starts over 18 seasons through the 2025 finale at Phoenix. Along the way, the former champion has earned 36 career wins, a solid total, though not one that defines longevity alone.

Now, the RFK Racing co-owner has his eye on a much bigger milestone: 900 Cup starts. Reaching the number would require 316 more races.

Keselowski recently sparked the conversation himself.

“A few people have sent me this, which got me thinking. 900 starts sounds nice to me. Will take about 8 more seasons. Definitely doable. Great broken leg recovery motivation. Thanks to all who’ve sent this to me,” he said.

Many drivers, like Richard Petty, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte, and Dave Marcis, who each surpassed 800 career starts, led Keselowski to ponder his own career.

While he suggested eight more seasons, his career average of just over 32 races per year points closer to 9 or 10 full seasons to reach 900 starts.

That would put him in his early 50s, an age that’s not unprecedented in NASCAR drivers like Morgan Shepherd racing into their 70s and Jimmie Johnson, still making select starts at 50, but the fans are in full support of the 2012 NASCAR champ, regardless of his decision.

Whether Keselowski chooses to stay full-time long enough to chase the milestone remains uncertain, but the idea alone shows he is still thinking long-term and still motivated to keep racing