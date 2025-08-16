Brad Keselowski Insinuates “Trouble” as Goodyear’s Strategy Raises Alarms at Richmond

Brad Keselowski has never shied away from speaking his mind in NASCAR circles. The veteran driver, who kicked off his NASCAR journey back in 2004 with a debut in the Truck Series, often weighs in on the sport’s evolving dynamics. Take 2013, for instance, when he took to Twitter after Talladega to call out what he saw as a lineup violation by David Ragan, though he later backed down after reviewing the footage. That kind of candor has defined his approach, especially when strategies feel off-kilter. Fast forward to 2024, and Keselowski was still at it.

However, this time, he had a contrasting stance, commenting on tire developments at Watkins Glen. He noted, “It’s really interesting. A lot of progress. I give Goodyear a lot of credit for going to work.” This came amid Goodyear’s push into option tires, a strategy that rolled out that year, starting with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro after testing at Richmond. Yet, drivers like him keep pushing for tweaks that balance speed and safety. But what happens when those changes spark real worry?

Brad Keselowski’s dire warning on Richmond tires

Brad Keselowski didn’t hold back ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. In an X post by Kelly Crandall, he laid it out plain. “We’re in trouble” and “the math ain’t matching”, said Keselowski, when it comes to the tire sets available for the Cup Series teams and how long each set might last in a run.

This echoes his fuller remarks captured elsewhere, where he explained, “If you look at the amount of tires we have, we have enough tires to go, I think; it’s like 45 laps a set. Not enough.” His point? With teams getting eight new sets plus the starting set, the numbers don’t add up for a 400-lap race if wear hits hard.

The concern stems from Goodyear’s choice to bring softer compounds to the abrasive Richmond surface. The right-side tire matches last year’s option tire from this track, while the left-side is even softer, dubbed “uber soft” by Goodyear’s Rick Heinrich. Drivers have long asked for more wear to spice up racing, but Keselowski fears this setup could backfire.

Practice sessions showed tires holding for at least 37 laps, but he doubts they’ll stretch further under race conditions, especially if night cooling doesn’t help. NASCAR consulted Goodyear and denied requests for extra sets, sticking firm. At Richmond, this could mean a race lit on action. Crew chief Blake Harris compared it to the Truck event, where limited tires led to bunching and few passes.

Keselowski added, “The tire that’s supposed to be the option tire doesn’t look like the option tire, doesn’t drive like the option tire, and can be harder to run more than 50 laps on it.” He wrapped up by saying, “Maybe something will change, and we’ll get in the nighttime, and the tires will extend their life cycle more than what we’ve seen in practice, but right now, it does not look good.”

It’s a stark reminder that aggressive tire choices, while exciting on paper, risk turning a thriller into a slog if the math fails. Tensions don’t stop at tires for Keselowski, though. Driver interactions can boil over fast, as a recent pit road dust-up shows.

Hocevar hits back after Watkins Glen flare-up

Carson Hocevar didn’t mince words about his run-in with Brad Keselowski during qualifying at Watkins Glen, with both having zero wins this season. The rookie explained the chaos started with a simple mix-up on pit road, but emotions escalated quickly. Hocevar said, “I did not really understand why he was so upset because we were upset at him.” It highlights how pressure builds when both are hunting that elusive win to lock in playoff spots.

The incident unfolded as cars rolled down pit road, with Hocevar feeling blocked and Keselowski seeing it the other way. Hocevar added, “Emotions get high in qualifying.” He stressed that “everybody did not know the full story potentially,” suggesting the full picture might cool things down. With only two races left before playoffs, these moments underscore the razor-thin margins in the Cup Series.

Hocevar wrapped up his thoughts by noting, “You just get down to your lap and feel that somebody’s in your way.” It’s a relatable frustration for any driver, but for a newcomer like him facing a vet like Keselowski, it adds extra weight. Both need to channel that fire into results, or the season could slip away.