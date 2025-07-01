Brad Keselowski & Jack Roush Express “Deepest Gratitude” as Long Standing Friend Bids Farewell

Change is never easy, especially when it involves saying goodbye to someone who’s been a cornerstone of your world. NASCAR’s feeling that sting right now, with Fox losing one of its biggest behind-the-scenes stars, Artie Kempner, to ESPN. Back in March, ESPN announced they’d snagged Kempner to level up their Monday Night Football broadcasts, gearing up for their first Super Bowl in decades in 2027.

Kempner was no small fry as he directed Super Bowls for Fox in 2005 and 2008, and since Fox nabbed NASCAR rights in 2001, he’s been a key player in their racing coverage. Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega marked his final race as Fox’s director, a bittersweet end to a 30-year run that helped shape how fans see the sport.

The news hits a similar chord at RFK Racing, where President Steve Newmark is stepping down after 15 years to take on a new challenge at the University of North Carolina. Just like Kempner’s move shakes up NASCAR’s broadcast world, Newmark’s departure leaves a void in the garage.

Steve Newmark’s Transition to UNC Athletics

RFK Racing’s Instagram post said it all: “RFK Racing extends its deepest gratitude to Steve Newmark for his remarkable leadership, vision, and steadfast dedication over the past 15 years. Steve has been instrumental in shaping the culture, growth, and success of our organization and his impact will be felt well into the future. While we are saddened to see him step away from his role as President later this summer, we fully support his decision and are grateful he will remain engaged through the transition. We wish Steve continued success at The University of North Carolina, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation he’s provided.”

Newmark’s headed to Chapel Hill as executive associate athletic director starting August 15, 2025, reporting to Bubba Cunningham before taking over as Director of Athletics in summer 2026. UNC’s no stranger to success, with 45 national titles in seven different sports along with 58 individual or relay championships. Newmark’s no rookie either; before RFK, he was a partner at Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson, specializing in sports and entertainment law, working with the SEC, Conference USA, and NCAA. He even played a role in UNC’s hiring of Bill Belichick as football coach.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many amazing people at RFK Racing over the past 15 years.It has been a true privilege to learn from and represent Jack Roush and John Henry, and the entire Roush and Fenway organizations. And I firmly believe the RFK team is in a brilliant spot and poised for tremendous success both on and off the track in the years ahead. Now, it’s time for a new chapter. I am heading back home to Chapel Hill to join one of the most respected and successful programs in college sports.” Newmark said.

Newmark joined RFK in 2010 as senior vice president of business operations, becoming president after Geoff Smith. He’d been outside counsel since the early 2000s, helping forge the 2007 partnership between Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group. His legal work included representing Ray Evernham in the sale of Evernham Motorsports.

“Bubba is a national leader in his field, and his vision and dedication have helped Carolina Athletics reach new heights. We are excited to build on that success by incorporating Steve’s deep experience with strategic partnerships and sponsorships.” UNC Chancellor Lee H. Roberts said.

RFK’s statement echoed that gratitude: “Steve has been instrumental in shaping the culture, growth, and success of our organization and his impact will be felt well into the future.” His steady hand guided RFK through a transformative era, and while he’ll stay on to ease the transition, his move to UNC signals big things for Tar Heel Nation.

Did Chase Elliott End Brad Keselowski’s Playoff Hopes?

The Quaker State 400 at Atlanta was a gut punch for Brad Keselowski. The RFK Racing driver was poised for a win that could’ve punched his playoff ticket, leading 45 laps across seven stints and running strong with teammate Chris Buescher.

But a 23-car wreck on Lap 69 opened the door for chaos, and on the final lap, Chase Elliott, with a push from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman, zipped past Keselowski in Turn 2 to win by 0.168 seconds. The loss stung for the 41-year-old, who’s now teetering below the playoff cutline.

Keselowski reflected post-race, saying there was nothing he could’ve done differently. With three of the final eight races on road courses—where he’s winless in his last 50 tries and has no top-10s in his last 17- his playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. A win at Daytona or the Brickyard could be Keselowski’s best shot to enter the knockout stages. Given that there are new winners every week, relying on points wouldn’t be the best strategy for the #6 team moving forward.