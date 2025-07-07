After a long, extensive career as Athletic Director of the University of North Carolina, Bubba Cunningham will leave the post to his successor to transition to the position of Senior Adviser to the Chancellor, reporting to Chancellor Lee H Roberts. From 2011, Bubba has led the Tar Heels to 24 national titles, which include 11 college football bowl games, three College World Series, and three men’s Final Four runs. But after 14 years, he will be handing over the baton of Athletic Director to Steve Newmark, who currently serves the role of team President at RFK Racing.

“Like many passionate Tar Heel fans, avidly following UNC athletics has represented a special and unique bond with my family and friends since childhood, and I recognize the role it serves for the University, alumni, community and broader fanbase, I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to continue to elevate UNC’s status as a premier brand in college sports,” said Newmark after his appointment into the new role as Executive Associate Athletic Director. While this is a huge step for Newmark, RFK Racing has a huge void to fill.

Steve Newmark is leaving the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team after serving as President for more than a decade. Newmark was an indelible part of RFK racing, playing a crucial role in the operation management of the team. He also played a key role in creating the charter system that is currently used in NASCAR. Newmark oversaw the partnership formed between Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group in 2007, and since then, he’s become a vital cog for the team. Be it marketing strategies, team operations or contract negotiation, he took care of the business. But now that his departure is imminent, who is going to replace him?

Sharing his take on Newmark’s next gig, team co-owner Brad Keselowski stated, “He’s got a great opportunity. He gets to be Bill Belichick’s boss, which I am excited to hear stories about. I’m sure they’re legendary, but no, good for him, and a great opportunity. He’s done a lot for us. This sport is always transitional, whether it be drivers, crew chiefs, executives, and you just hope that the time that people spend in your organization is good for them and good for you, I think there’s a lot to be said for that with Steve.”

“We’re still kind of working through. We are not in a rush, as we are in a great spot. All major contracts are locked up with drivers, and crew chiefs and most of our people. We have a few small sponsors contracts, but most of our big ones are all locked up and so we feel really good about taking our time and we’re kinda seeing if what comes to us,” Keselowski added. This, in short, was a callout for those looking for a big role in piloting a big team like RFK Racing. However, as far as big deals are concerned, they are in a good spot.

Keselowski had an early exit from Chicago race

Although RFK Racing is navigating new leaders for the team on the racetrack, Keselowski just can’t seem to catch a good break. Unable to win and lock himself into the playoffs, the veteran driver had finally found some momentum. Two top 10s in the last four starts and a runner-up finish in Atlanta. All he needed to do was carry on this positive run in the twists and turns of the street course in Chicago. But before he could settle into the race, he was mired in a wreck.

Carson Hocevar clipped the inside wall early in the race and spun across the track on Turn 11. Austin Dillon, Daniel Suárez, Todd Gilliland, Will Brown, and Riley Herbst were all caught up in the melee. The cars kept on stacking up after, and the No. 6 Ford Mustang suffered a similar fate. The left front suspension was badly damaged, and Keselowski was forced to park his car. “The 77 wrecked and blocked the track and I was gonna get stopped, not to hit him or if I was going to be very light. Then, like three cars came in from behind, blasted us, so it broke the left front suspension of the car. It’s a shame we never got a chance to show what we had, though we were pretty good, but that’s just how it goes.”

Well, Brad Keselowski will now head to Sonoma in hopes of overturning his misfortunes. None of the RFK Racing cars have made it to playoffs, and with just 7 races left in the regular season, they are feeling the heat.