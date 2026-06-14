Brad Keselowski Publicly Distances Himself From Christopher Bell Wreck Drama As He Points Out NASCAR’s Biggest Safety Miss

Christopher Bell came out of the hardest recorded crash in the Next-Gen era. Sixty-three Gs at Michigan on June 7. The car frame cracked on impact. The SAFER barrier bent. Flames shot from the rear. He fractured his left wrist, had a cast custom-molded to the shape of a steering wheel, and raced at Pocono the following weekend. Brad Keselowski was already in the garage when it happened; his own race ended on Lap 90 after getting clipped into the wall. When reporters asked him about Bell’s injury, his answer went somewhere nobody expected.

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“I don’t want to know anymore.”

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That was it. No sympathy, no curiosity, just: I don’t want to know. When Bob Pockrass pushed back. Keselowski explained himself.

“We’re not going to change all the cars this year, probably not even next year. So at some point, you’ve got to worry about your future.”

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That cold math reflected a deeper frustration. If the problem isn’t fixed right now, knowing every detail of how bad it got does not help. It just sits with you. But he did not stop there, explaining NASCAR’s biggest safety miss.

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Ever since NASCAR’s Xfinity car switched to rack-and-pinion steering, wrist, arm, and finger injuries have increased. Keselowski said so directly. The old system, a steering box with a center link, had natural flex. When a car made contact at speed, that system absorbed a lot of the force before it reached the driver’s hands.

Rack-and-pinion is more modern and more efficient, a direct mechanical line from the front tires to the steering wheel. When the tyre hits something, that energy travels straight up the column. No buffer. Just brute force instantly into the driver’s hands.

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At Michigan, Bell’s car hit the wall, and the wheel snapped violently. His left hand was at the bottom of the wheel at the moment of impact. The force crushed his wrist against the wheel assembly. Keselowski said he assumed that is exactly what happened before he even heard the confirmed details. He has driven these cars. He already knew.

OrthoCarolina’s solution was unconventional: a mold cast into a wheel shape so that fingers could grip. Former driver Max Papis modified the wheel, shaving material off the left side to make it narrower where Bell’s injured hand would rest. Bell drove primarily right-handed at Pocono, his good hand handling the heavy cornering loads.

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Keselowski’s point is not that the system is dangerous and needs to change immediately. It is more uncomfortable than that: the car they are racing is not changing soon, and dwelling on every injury it causes does not help anyone still driving it.

Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing has its own set of problems

While Keselowski was talking about steering systems and other drivers’ injuries, his team had been sitting with a serious problem of its own.

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RFK Racing runs three full-time Cup cars. The third car, Ryan Preece’s No. 60, does not have a charter that RFK actually owns. A charter guarantees a team a starting spot in every race and access to the television revenue payouts.

Without one, you qualify on speed and can be bumped out of events entirely. RFK has been leasing a charter from Rick Ware Racing for two straight seasons to keep Preece covered. That option ends after 2026. The charter they were hoping to buy from RWR is going to Legacy Motor Club instead. The team is not going to downsize. Team President Chip Bowers said it plainly,

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“We will run three cars; that’s unequivocally our focus moving forward. Short of being able to access one or acquire one, we’ll run Open.”

Running open means no guaranteed starting spot, no fixed TV money, and real exposure if Preece misses a race on speed. At something like the Daytona 500, that is not a small risk.

Keselowski has admitted that charter prices run somewhere between $40 and $80 million right now. If they cannot buy one, the internal plan being discussed is to shift his own No. 6 charter over to Preece’s car and drive the open entry himself. He would take on the qualifying risk to keep his client drivers and sponsors fully protected.