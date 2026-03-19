Brad Keselowski Raises Red Flag Over NASCAR’s Darlington Gamble With Brutal Prediction

Darlington is not only known for its crown jewel race in the fall but also for killing the NASCAR tires. The asphalt, which has gone nearly two decades without getting repaved, is an absolute monstrosity for tire wear. So even the likes of Brad Keselowski, who are known winners at the track, are afraid of Sunday’s race. For a race that is set to feature the new short track package, Keselowski expects raw chaos.

Brad Keselowski sounds alarm on Darlington weekend

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For Keselowski, Darlington is a special track. He has won the Southern 500, claiming a crown jewel win. But back in 2024, the track helped him get out of a 110-race winless streak. It was also his first victory as a driver/owner for RFK Racing. It is fair to say that Keselowski knows his way around the egg-shaped oval.

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So when he was asked about the strategy this weekend, all he could reveal was that the drivers need to be careful with the mistakes they make during the practice sessions and the races.

“I am expecting a lot of spins and crashes. Not only did we make the track tougher to drive, but as we stand today, we have the same tire allotment for the race, which is a big deal. Tire allotment really factors into how the drivers run the race, and the drivers know it, whether subconsciously or consciously, and they drive differently based on the tire allotment.

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“If I get in trouble, if I brush the wall, if I spin out by myself, I have now lost a set of tires, and I am behind for the rest of the race. I might never catch back up at a track like Darlington.”

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From a two-time winner at the track, this warning comes off as a brutal reminder of the high stakes this season. The short-track package has been wreaking havoc throughout the NASCAR schedule. The tire wear is already something that drivers dread.

To pair the soft and fragile Goodyear tires with a track that is as abrasive as it could get is a nightmare for the drivers. That is why Darlington is going to be a venue that is worth checking out this year. After all, the number of crashes and spinouts is going to make it unpredictable and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

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For the drivers, however, it is a big deal. They only get one set of tires for the practice and qualifying sessions and 10 sets for the race. So every move counts, and every mistake can lead to a destructive spiral that sends the drivers to the back of the grid.

Even Goodyear knows how difficult it is going to be. Hence, they have already sent a stern warning to the drivers and teams.

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Goodyear expects ‘perfection’ from teams at Darlington

The tire falloff from the short track package is already a concern for the drivers. So when they hit an abrasive asphalt like Darlington’s, it is bound to create a rapid decrease in lap times. Not only that, but it will also make the teams sweat over strategy.

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That is why Goodyear has asked the teams to stay on top of their game all weekend long. “Darlington’s egg-shaped layout and rough track surface give teams a unique challenge,” said Rick Heinrich, Goodyear NASCAR product manager. “Drivers will have to manage tire wear, and teams will have to be perfect — from race strategy to pit stops — to reach Victory Lane.”

Even Zane Smith chimes in on this. He is among the many drivers who are preparing carefully for the weekend in hopes of salvaging their race in case anything goes awry for them.

“And speaking from a sim standpoint, I mean, it’s a massive handful, and I don’t know how the weather looks or whatnot, but man, if it’s going to be a hot day in Darlington, it’s going to be a solid day’s work.

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“I mean, pretty much the short-track package on a really hard mile-and-a-half—and more power? I mean, yeah, it’s pretty easy to think that it’s going to be a handful.”

The last time teams ignored Goodyear, they faced a terrible weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. So it’s highly likely that they will be paying close attention to Goodyear this time.