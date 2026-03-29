Brad Keselowski Recalls His Father’s Racing Grind That Forged His NASCAR Identity

Family members often play a critical role in shaping one’s identity, and when it comes from the father as a mentor, there is hardly any better support than that. This is something Brad Keselowski can recall, as the RFK star had his father, Bob Keselowski, help him be what he is today. As he sets off for a new horizon every day, Keselowski recalled how his father made a difference.

Keselowski takes a trip down memory lane on father

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview with Cup Scene on YouTube, the NASCAR Cup Series star opened up about his father and how he instilled a work ethic within him. Coming from hardship, Mr. Bob Keselowski made sure the next generation never suffered the same fate as they did, reckoned the #6 star.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, my dad was just a flat-out work ethic guy, and when I think of racing around him and my uncle, both of them were that way, and growing up with them, they made sure I knew that no matter what I did in my life, I would never work as hard as they did. They were right, and sometimes I have a little bit of guilt over that,” Keselowski said.

Following this, Keselowski further added how his father had to work as a mechanic all night to fix a wrecked car. As a racecar driver himself, Bob Keselowski went through hardships, and this brought in a sense of grind, which shaped the racing future of his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a time when race teams had three cars, four cars, and if you wrecked one, you worked all night and barely made it to the racetrack the next week. I remember watching my dad do that. I remember watching him in the truck series, and he had two race trucks, and he wrecked in two consecutive weeks, and they had no racetrack to race the next week. I remember that. I remember him working three all-nighters, all-day all-nighters,” the RFK star further added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Brad Keselowski with his father, Bob Keselowski.

Notably, Brad Keselowski comes from a racing family, as he found himself in the able family line of Bob Keselowski, a former NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA driver. Together with Bob Keselowski, his brother, Ron Keselowski, shaped and guided the young Keselowski.

Moreover, the Keselowskis come from a race team owner family, which Brad Keselowski opted for after he took an ownership stake in Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. In a nutshell, Bob Keselowski’s mentorship and teaching of self-reliance and hard work made him what he is today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keselowski spent nearly two decades in the NASCAR Cup Series and amassed 600 entries to the pinnacle of stock car racing. With a championship to his name, the RFK star is among one of the best drivers to race in the championship.

Brad Keselowski celebrates 600th Cup entry

ADVERTISEMENT

As Brad Keselowski is set to race in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville, he reached the magical number of 600, a feat that very few drivers have managed to earn in their careers. Ahead of the Martinsville race weekend, here’s what the star driver said about this:

“I just wanted to have a career and was trying to prove myself,” Keselowski said in a team release. “To think that I’ve had another 599 since then is pretty cool. I just want to sit down with a 24-year-old me and tell him that was going to happen. When I first got in a Cup [car], I just wanted to be here. I didn’t think about anything outside of that. I didn’t think of the stats. I didn’t think about the accolades. I just wanted to be here, and I’m lucky to be here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Keselowski is driving the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, a team he co-owns. Besides him, Chris Buescher drives the #17 entry, and Ryan Preece is in charge of the #60 car, all under full-time obligation.