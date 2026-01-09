Brad Keselowski Reveals Chilling Details of Ski Accident as His Daytona 500 Plans Hang in the Balance

Two weeks ago, Brad Keselowski found himself in a position that left the NASCAR community worried. A few pictures of the 41-year-old driver in a hospital gown and dates about his broken leg raised concerns about his NASCAR run in 2026. But now, the Michigan native has decided to put his foot down after extensive surgery, and while giving further details about the incident, also laid out his plan to return to the track.

Reflecting on the pain and the gruesome accident, Keselowski didn’t hold back on detailing the result of the accident.

“Ultimately, I broke my femur right below my hip and basically just sheared it all the way through,” he said. “So I got some extra parts. I’m now made of titanium in my leg. It’s a really painful thing to break. It’s the biggest bone in your body, which is kind of the bad part about it.”

But Keselowski isn’t one to give up easily. The driver has committed to 8 to 12 hours of rehab so that he can jump back into his No. 6 Ford Mustang.

However, it is essential not to rush things, as the condition may worsen, and the 2012 NASCAR Cup champion knows all about it. Missing The Clash is something the 41-year-old driver can live with, but he isn’t giving up on the Daytona 500 opener just yet.

A Daytona 500 win still haunts the driver, who is set to enter his 17th full season at the Cup Series level. Not wanting to lose out on an opportunity, Keselowski explains how he will make it on time.

“The doctors told me after the surgery that the fastest you could be back is six weeks. And normally it’s eight to 12,” he said. “A great doctor up in Boone, upstate that did the surgery, which was where it was at the time. And so, if you do that backwards, that puts me perfectly in line for being ready for the Daytona 500.”

Moreover, the NASCAR fans didn’t hesitate to wish for a speedy recovery when the news first broke. But ironically, the history of breaking ankles has been in favor of the Michigan native.

Back in 2011, Keselowski suffered an ankle injury when he slammed into a wall at Road Atlanta. However, he braved through the race and went out to win at Pocono the following week.

Hopefully, this time around, luck is in his favor, and the 41-year-old driver can finally win his first-ever Daytona 500.

But as Keselowski hopes to rebuild RFK Racing in 2026 after a difficult season this year, the co-owner didn’t waste time in naming his replacement at the Bowman Gray Stadium for the non-points Clash race.

Corey LaJoie set to replace Keselowski at The Clash

Brad Keselowski won’t be part of the action at Bowman Gray Stadium this year, choosing to skip the preseason exhibition race as he continues to recover.

The RFK Racing co-owner has instead turned to Corey LaJoie, handing him the keys to the No. 6 Ford Mustang for NASCAR’s return to the famed Madhouse.

Keselowski competed in the event a year ago, rolling off fifth before finishing 21st, but this time the spotlight shifts to LaJoie, a veteran presence with nearly 300 Cup Series starts to his name.

Though his 2025 schedule was limited to a handful of Cup and Truck Series appearances, LaJoie stayed deeply connected to the sport, adding analyst duties with NASCAR on Prime Video to his resume.

However, the Spire Motorsports driver is embracing the opportunity publicly, offering well wishes to Keselowski while hinting at unfinished business at Bowman Gray.

“Happy to be of service,” he posted. “Wishing BK w speedy recovery. Let’s go get another trophy at The Madhouse.”

That confidence isn’t misplaced. Long before the 34-year-old driver was a Cup regular, LaJoie delivered one of the most commanding performances that track has seen, leading 118 of 153 laps to win the 2012 ARCA East race there.

The field he beat that night included the then-future Cup stars Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, and Chase Elliott, names that headed the lineup at that time.

LaJoie last appeared in the Clash in 2024 at the LA Memorial Colosseum, finishing 17th with Spire Motorsports, but Bowman Gray offers a very different kind of opportunity, and it is clear that the North Carolina native isn’t going to waste it.