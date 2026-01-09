Brad Keselowski Risks Getting Canceled by NASCAR Fans With 6-Word Steve Phelps’ Declaration

Steve Phelps’ resignation from his role as NASCAR commissioner didn’t exactly trigger universal sadness across the fanbase. For many frustrated supporters, his exit felt like a long-awaited reset. It was an opportunity for the sport to rethink controversial decisions, strained team relations, and the never-ending charter debate. Social media quickly filled with celebratory reactions, criticism, and blunt verdicts on Phelps’ tenure.

But inside the garage, the tone was far more measured. As fans rushed to assign blame and relief in equal measure, one unexpected voice pushed back against the noise. Brad Keselowski, never shy of a nuanced take, chose to defend the outgoing executive. And he offered a six-word declaration that cut directly against the prevailing fan sentiment and reframed Phelps’ legacy through a competitor’s lens.

Brad Keselowski’s unpopular take on Steve Phelps’ departure

Brad Keselowski saw the Steve Phelps resignation saga differently than the fans, and he wasn’t interested in piling on. Speaking candidly to veteran journalist Bob Pockrass, the RFK Racing co-owner and Cup Series champion offered a reminder of Phelps’ broader impact.

“Steve has been a big part of a number of key initiatives for the sport for last dozen plus years as I recall. I’ve enjoyed a great personal relationship with him. The sport’s going to miss him.”

Now, those last six words were a striking contrast to the fan-driven narrative dominating online conversations.

But Keselowski isn’t wrong. No matter how badly Phelps’ image has been hurt due to the NASCAR lawsuit drama, his contributions to the sport are undeniable. Let’s take it back to the start.

If you guys remember, Phelps’ NASCAR journey began in 2005 when he joined as Vice President of Marketing. What followed was a rapid ascent: Chief Marketing Officer in 2006, Senior Vice President in 2012, Executive Vice President in 2013, and Chief Operating Officer in 2018, before being named president later that same year.

His tenure coincided with some of the most dramatic changes the sport has ever faced. Under Phelps’ leadership, NASCAR completed the merger with International Speedway Corp., a move that reshaped the business structure of the sport. He guided NASCAR through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the season alive when much of the sports world shut down. That’s not all!

On the competition side, he oversaw the rollout of the Next-Gen car and helped reimagine the schedule with bold additions like the LA Coliseum Clash and the Chicago Street Race.

Financially, his résumé includes negotiating the landmark $7.7 billion media rights deal and extending the charter agreement with teams. Now, however you may look at them, these are no small feats in a divided garage.

Named commissioner in 2025, Phelps’ departure now closes one of the most consequential chapters in modern NASCAR history. As Brad Keselowski simply put it, “It’s sad to see him go, but life has its changes.”

Meanwhile, Steve Phelps’ sudden resignation didn’t just close a chapter. Instead, it opened a new round of speculation.

Is Steve O’Donnell next?

Almost immediately, attention on social media shifted to NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell. Fans were wondering if another major exit was imminent. One post even joked that O’Donnell’s resignation letter might already be “sitting in the printer,” capturing the mood of a fanbase bracing for more upheaval.

That speculation, however, was quickly addressed by FOX Sports insider Bob Pockrass. Responding directly to a fan on X, Pockrass stated, “I expect Steve O’Donnell to continue in his role as president. Phelps was working on international and big-picture planning/ideas and would expect that to be assumed by those in other roles. Don’t expect a replacement to Phelps, who was in a role more or less created for him.”

That clarification is significant. Phelps’ commissioner position was never designed as a traditional power seat with a clear line of succession. Instead, it was a custom-built role focused on long-term strategy, international growth, and high-level vision. With Phelps gone, those responsibilities are expected to be absorbed across existing leadership rather than handed to a single successor, removing any structural pressure on O’Donnell’s position.

If anything, O’Donnell’s standing appears stronger than ever. In recent months, he has become a more visible public-facing figure as NASCAR quietly distanced itself from Phelps in the aftermath of the antitrust lawsuit embarrassment. Internally, O’Donnell represents continuity at a time when the sport can ill afford further disruption.

His résumé supports that stability. O’Donnell joined NASCAR in 1996 in marketing and rose to Chief Racing Development Officer in 2014. He played a central role in implementing major competitive changes, including the playoff system, stage racing, and the Next Gen car. After serving as COO, he was promoted to president in March 2025, a move that now looks less coincidental and more like deliberate succession planning.

For now, despite online chatter, all signs point to O’Donnell staying firmly in place.