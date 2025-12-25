Brad Keselowski Sends Strong Backhanded Message To Christmas Grinches

A broken foot and a difficult holiday season can teach you a thing or two about empathy, and Brad Keselowski knows it all too well. While his team has often leaned into the festive side of Christmas with lighthearted touches like the 2018 “ugly Christmas sweater” style paint scheme, this year was different.

With no jokes or comics, the former Cup champion used social media to acknowledge those enduring a harder season, offering support while also keeping the Christmas spirit up.

Brad Keselowski saves Christmas amid difficult fans’ posts

Taking to X, Keselowski put an end to the Christmas Grinches, reminding everyone of the power of God.

“Merry Christmas everybody! Whether in times of pain, joy or maybe even a little of both at the same time, I pray you may know and feel “The wonders of his love” ❤️,” he wrote.

This followed the RFK co-owner and the driver’s response to a fan’s post, who stated that “Christmas is not the same for everyone.”

Indicating that some of them may be lonely in a full room, laughing while hurting, or it could be their first Christmas without their loved ones, et cetera.

And while Keselowski doesn’t dismiss or mean to reduce the problems faced by some people who aren’t exactly celebrating with shiny lights and big gifts, the 41-year-old driver simply didn’t want to dim the Christmas spirit.

And Keselowski may know a thing or two about it.

If you recall the 2011 season, you may remember that Michigan native and fellow NASCAR driver Joey Logano participated in a special holiday Goodwill trip.

As part of a NASCAR -USO/ Armed Forces Entertainment tour aimed at bringing home Christmas cheer to US service members and their families stationed far from home, the duo went all the way to Guantánamo Bay in Cuba.

Over the course of the visit, they met hundreds of sailors, Coast Guard members, and their loved ones, signing autographs, sharing stories, dining together, and even patrolling the water alongside service personnel in an effort to boost morale during the holiday season.

For someone who is used to spending every Christmas with his family, this experience was deeply meaningful and left a lasting impression.

Reflecting on the visit at that time, Keselowski didn’t hold back on his comments.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so glad to be a part of it,” he said. “I hope to go back on another USO tour. After meeting the men and women in Guantanamo Bay, I cannot imagine the sacrifices and experiences they have to go through during their time there. It was an amazing experience, and I am so grateful that I was invited to go.”

The tour marked the Michigan native’s first USO trip and showcased his long-standing support for the military community, a commitment that would continue throughout his career.

Fast forward to today, and though he couldn’t be with them, the 41-year-old driver is doing everything in his power to make Christmas better for people.

Following the difficult times NASCAR has faced closer to the holidays, especially the Biffle household, a little Christmas cheer wouldn’t hurt anyone.

And amid all this, the RFK driver has also made progress and shared an update about his leg injury.

Keselowski shares an update on his leg surgery

Brad Keselowski is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken leg in a skiing accident last Thursday while vacationing with his family. The 41-year-old was released from the hospital on Monday and shared an update on social media, saying he was grateful for the care he received and happy to be heading home for the holidays.

“Rolling out of the hospital and officially on the road to recovery,” he posted on X. “Grateful for incredible care and a smooth ride home in my Ford Expedition. Ready to be home for the holidays!”

The 2012 Cup Series champion drives the No. 6 Ford and has not missed a Cup Series race since becoming a full-time driver in 2010, including during the 2011 season when he competed with an ankle injury.

With the new season still weeks away, he has time to recover before competition resumes. The non-points Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled for February 1, followed by the Daytona 500 on February 15, and one can expect the veteran to show up in full form.