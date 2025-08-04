Brad Keselowski Still Keeping Playoff Hope Alive as RFK Gets Mid-Season Resurrection

As the NASCAR Cup Series regular season enters its final stretch, the playoff picture grows sharper. So far, 13 drivers have locked in their playoff berths via race wins. This has left just three spots open for others to grab on points, or seize through a late victory. For RFK Racing, the pressure has been mounting. Brad Keselowski nearly snatched a win at the Iowa Corn 350 after dominating Stages 1 and 2. However, he had to settle for a third-place finish. With only a handful of races left before the cutoff, RFK’s recent form has revived talk of a potential postseason run. And as Keselowski hinted in a revealing post-race interview, that hope is still burning, with time quickly running out.

It has been a season of ups and downs for RFK Racing’s trio: Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece. While none have clinched a win yet in 2025, their recent uptick in performance has kept them relevant. Buescher, who won at Watkins Glen in 2024, holds the best shot on points. Currently, he is sitting just below the cutline, while Keselowski is hovering close behind. Preece, on the other hand, will likely need a win to make it. However, Keselowski’s optimism recently suggested their steady climb back into contention is a positive sign. This may signal that the best is yet to come from RFK Racing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brad Keselowski is optimistic about strong finishes ahead

At Iowa Speedway, Keselowski led 68 laps and won both stages, scoring a race‑high 55 points. But ultimately, he finished third . “Yeah, great run for our 2 RFK cars,” he said after the race. “Obviously we want to win. But we are in contention, that’s for sure.” For Keselowski, the numerous cautions in Stage 3 upended the strategy, which led to late drama. Competitors like William Byron stretched fuel past normal windows and gained track position. Despite that, Keselowski emphasized the pace of his Ford Mustang and the crew’s execution as reasons for optimism.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Looking ahead at the next race, he spoke about RFK’s road‑course strength. “Watkins Glen has been good for us. It has been a good track for me. My teammate won there last year,” Keselowski noted, referencing Buescher’s victory in 2024. “We got some pretty strong Ford Mustangs right now,” he added, underscoring the team’s momentum as the regular season nears its end. With the road course coming up next, RFK sees it as a prime chance to end their winless drought. And perhaps lock in a much-needed playoff spot.

With just three regular-season races at Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona, RFK’s playoff fate is far from secure. Buescher is currently just above the bubble. Keselowski, though, needs a win or a points surge. He is positioned as a potential spoiler and dark horse entry if he can repeat Iowa-level pace. Preece’s best path is a breakthrough win as he sits way below on the table. Still, what seemed like a distant playoff dream weeks ago now hangs by threads of hope and positivity, with their recent strong performances backing them up. Keselowski’s message is clear: RFK is trending upward. If they carry momentum through Watkins Glen and beyond, a postseason push remains possible for perhaps even all three drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Keselowski endures a compensatory third-place finish at Iowa

On Sunday, Brad Keselowski looked poised for a breakthrough win at Iowa Speedway. He was leading for a career-best 81 laps at the track. In what seemed like the ideal opportunity to finally seal a long-awaited victory, his No. 6 Ford Mustang showed the speed and rhythm needed to take it all the way. However, the final stretch of the Iowa Corn 350 took a different turn. A series of yellow flags and late-race cautions disrupted the flow. As others pounced on the restarts, Keselowski found himself having to settle for third.

It was a frustrating end to what had been one of his strongest performances in recent memory. Reflecting on the result, Keselowski admitted, “We just couldn’t get back behind,” referencing the final stages where the yellows disrupted their momentum. While RFK’s day was still a strong one overall. Despite the heartbreak, Keselowski was composed in the aftermath, choosing to focus on the larger picture.

With back-to-back top-five finishes for RFK Racing, the team is showing clear signs of growth during a crucial phase of the season. As the playoffs draw near, every point counts. Keselowski and his RFK stablemate Chris Buescher are both inching toward contention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the third-place finish was not the storybook ending Keselowski had in mind, it was a significant step forward in a year where every result matters. The road ahead still has plenty of twists, but if Iowa proved anything, it is that Keselowski and RFK are finally back in the conversation. Though the victory slipped away, the performance confirmed that the team is not far off from turning speed into silverware.