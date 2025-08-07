Brad Keselowski To Cut Ties With Ford for New Manufacturer

Stepping into the cockpit of the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Brad Keselowski has become more than just a driver; he is a custodian of Ford’s legacy on the NASCAR grid. Well before joining the Falcon fold, Keselowski had already claimed his place among the elite by winning both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series championships. In 2021, he elevated that legacy by becoming a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing, rebranded as RFK Racing. The move injected new life into the team, joining forces with Ford roots and Fenway’s storied influence. That same year, Keselowski’s RFK entries began reasserting their competitiveness, putting both drivers into the Cup playoff rounds and delivering a rare win for the #6 car at Bristol Night Race. But Keselowski’s alliance with Ford isn’t an isolated story; the manufacturer itself has a rich and recent NASCAR saga.

Ford has long been a powerhouse in NASCAR, both historically and in recent years. Since Legend Jimmy Florian scored Ford’s first Cup victory in 1950, the Blue Oval has racked up over 1,200 combined wins across NASCAR’s three national series. In recent seasons, Ford Performance made a big breakthrough with Joey Logano’s Championship win in 2018, which was Ford’s first Cup title since 2004. Yet with all its history, loyalty, and horsepower, one of Ford’s most iconic modern champions may now be preparing to walk away, a move that would quietly close one of the most heartfelt chapters in recent Cup Series memory. The next chapter of Brad Keselowski’s journey is being written in secret, and it won’t be wearing blue.

A shocking realignment that could reshape Cup Series power dynamics

After more than a decade of absence, Ram is quietly piecing together a return that could shake up the NASCAR landscape. But perhaps the most compelling twist is that Ram’s potential return lies in the whispers surrounding RFK Racing. With Brad Keselowski at the helm, RFK has risen steadily since his ownership stake began, and his Dodge DNA runs deep. Raised just miles from the Chrysler Technical Center in Michigan, Keselowski’s roots in the brand go back generations. A partnership between Ram and RFK would fuse Dodge’s legacy with modern racing experience, creating a formidable alliance. RFK already boasts a strong engine partnership through Roush-Yates, making it an ideal foundation for a new manufacturer rollout.

While there has been no flashy announcement or bold declarations, signs from the garage tell a different story. According to The Athletic‘s Jordan Bianchi, Ram has already opened discussions with several teams, both new and existing, and at least one Cup Series organization about a possible manufacturer partnership. The approach may be discreet, but the intentions are anything but. With every backroom conversation and strategic handshake, Stellantis, the parent company of Ram and Dodge, is signaling a strong desire to plant its flag back into stock car racing’s top tier.

The timing couldn’t be more strategic. Ram’s return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 has already been greenlit, serving as the ideal runway toward a full-blown Cup Series re-entry by as early as 2028. Within the garage, there is little debate. If Ram wants to hit the ground running, it must link arms with a well-established Cup team. A seasoned partner would help navigate the steep learning curve of modern NASCAR, avoiding the growing pains that plagued past entries. As anticipation builds, industry insiders are watching closely to see which team will become the launching pad for Ram’s long-awaited revival.

To understand the weight of Ram’s return, one must revisit 2012, the last time Dodge competed in the Cup Series. That season, Brad Keselowski delivered a championship to the brand with Team Penske in the iconic #2 Miller Lite Dodge. But just months after hoisting the trophy, Dodge bowed out of the sport entirely. At the time, SRT Motorsports was only working on a year-to-year deal with Penske Racing. When Roger Penske demanded a longer commitment, the deal fell through. With no alternative top-tier team and a brand-new Gen6 Cup car left without a driver, Dodge had no choice but to walk away, on top, yet without a seat at the table.

Now, the comeback is no longer theoretical. Tim Kuniskis, a longtime Mopar Executive leading Stellantis’ motorsports charge, made it clear that Ram’s return is more than a rumor. Kuniskis declared that he plans “to have at least four Ram entries on the grid at Daytona in February, even if he has to back the efforts himself.” That kind of bold promise speaks volumes about Stellantis’ commitment. It’s not just about showing up; it is about being competitive from the drop of the green flag. Adding even more intrigue, Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern revealed that Ram is exploring a reality show-style competition to scout and groom young talent for its Truck Series program. It’s a fresh approach that could bridge entertainment and development in ways NASCAR hasn’t seen before. Whether it’s four Ram trucks storming Daytona in 2026 or a bold Cup Series launch two years later, one thing is becoming clear: the return of the Pentastar is not just wishful thinking, it is already in motion.

Brad Keselowski’s intrateam competition sparks tension at RFK

As the regular NASCAR Cup Series season nears its end, RFK Racing is facing its toughest test yet: internal competition. Chris Buescher currently leads the RFK trio with a buffer above the playoff cutline, but Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece remain in precarious positions. With only three races left, any one of them could secure their playoff spot if they could outpace their own teammates.

Brad Keselowski has been candid about the delicate balance required at RFK. “Strategy could be the maker or breaker of that,” he warned, emphasizing that each of the three teams makes independent calls, yet they must think holistically as one organization. RFK has shown strong form with six Top 10s in the last 10 races, but the right pit call, to lack thereof, could determine which driver punches the postseason ticket.

Despite the tension, Keselowski remains grounded: “We can try to push things from time to time… but you can’t … ruin their day just so you feel better about it.” He is betting on smart execution and the team’s recent momentum to deliver the win RFK needs. Whether through strategy, speed, or consistency, one thing is clear: when teammates become rivals, respect is just as crucial as lap times.