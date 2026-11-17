Brad Keselowski’s departure from RFK Racing has left one of NASCAR’s biggest 2027 questions unanswered: where will the 2012 Cup Series champion race next? After five seasons as a driver and co-owner, Keselowski is preparing to leave the organization but has made it clear that retirement is nowhere near his plans. He has acknowledged receiving multiple offers and remains interested in competing at NASCAR’s highest level. With his next move approaching, speculation is growing over which team could give him another opportunity while keeping him connected to familiar territory.

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“I’m going to go on the record right here and say I believe that Brad Keselowski will run for Front Row Motorsports in 2027. That is my guesstimate. I will happily be wrong if I’m incorrect, but I think that is the perfect destination or landing zone that if he can find some sort of ownership, he can run in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2027, have a third truck within that program, and then also run part-time as a fourth car in the Cup Series,” said NASCAR pundit Tim Moore, who sees Front Row Motorsports as a potential fit for Keselowski’s next chapter.

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The proposal would give him an opportunity to keep racing at the top level while returning to team ownership in the Truck Series. It also offers a way to remain within Ford’s NASCAR camp after his departure from RFK Racing. Although no agreement has been announced, the idea aligns with several priorities Keselowski has discussed publicly.

Keselowski does not have an established driver history with Front Row Motorsports, but the connection makes sense through their shared Ford affiliation. Front Row has been a Ford organization for years, while Keselowski spent the bulk of his Cup career with the manufacturer. He scored 34 of his 36 Cup Series wins with Team Penske before joining Roush Fenway Racing in 2022, where his arrival as a driver and minority owner helped create RFK Racing. A move to Front Row would therefore keep him within a familiar manufacturer environment without requiring him to return to his former organization.

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There is also a practical reason why Moore’s suggestion stands out. Keselowski has repeatedly expressed interest in remaining involved in ownership rather than simply moving from one driver’s seat to another. Before his RFK tenure, he operated Brad Keselowski Racing in the Truck Series from 2008 to 2017. The team fielded entries for several drivers who later reached the Cup Series, including Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric. Rebuilding that operation, potentially through a partnership with Front Row, would give him a route back into a series where he already has considerable experience.

The ownership question is particularly important because Keselowski has not ruled out investing in another organization. When he and RFK reached an agreement on October 31, he said an ownership stake was something he valued, although it was not essential to securing his next Cup ride.

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He also revealed that he had the assets to restart Brad Keselowski Racing and described a return to the Truck Series as a strong possibility, while stressing that nothing was certain. Moore’s proposed third truck would give that ambition a potential home, while a part-time Cup entry could keep Keselowski competing without requiring a full-time commitment.

Front Row is not the only possible direction. Keselowski confirmed that several driving opportunities were available after his release from RFK, and he has also considered television work. Dodge and Ram have entered the conversation because of speculation surrounding their potential NASCAR return, but Keselowski said he had not held meaningful discussions with either.

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He also made clear that he remained open to Chevrolet and Toyota, adding that he had not given up on a future relationship with Ford. His latest public comments came at Homestead on November 7, when he said the driving opportunities appealed most but that he needed to do some soul-searching before deciding.

There is a familiar pattern in how Keselowski reached this point. His departure from Team Penske after the 2021 season also came down partly to his desire for ownership. Roger Penske acknowledged that the organization could not offer him the ownership opportunity he wanted, while Keselowski later explained that he wanted a meaningful role in shaping a team beyond his driving career.

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Roush Fenway provided that opening, and he arrived with a minority stake before the organization became RFK Racing. Five years later, the disagreement was different: Keselowski wanted to continue as a driver and competition leader, while his partners saw his future role differently.

A Front Row deal would not simply repeat his previous move. It could combine a part-time Cup schedule with a renewed Truck Series ownership project, while preserving his connection to Ford. For now, however, Moore’s prediction remains speculation. Keselowski has not named Front Row as his destination, and his next move will depend on the opportunities, partnerships, and ownership arrangements he can secure before the 2027 season.