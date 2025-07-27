Brad Keselowski Wants to Rekindle Kyle Busch Rivalry but After Solving a Persisting Next Gen Issues

NASCAR just keeps surprising fans with things they thought might never happen. A Cup Series race in Mexico? Check. But there’s one achievement that might be greater than any this season. No, we’re not talking about the In-Season Challenge. We’re talking about them bringing Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch together for a video! They’ve had their share of fights. Remember the 2017 Xfinity Series? Busch went into the wall off Keselowski’s bumper! But when they came together for a Back to the Future-style video. Just a few months later, and Keselowski wants to go back in time once again.

In a fresh interview with Frontstretch reflecting on the promotional video he filmed with Kyle Busch for NASCAR’s championship race return to Homestead, Brad Keselowski acknowledged that rivalry in racing only truly flourishes when both competitors regularly contend for victories. “You know, I think we’re both in a position where… uh, it’s hard to have a rivalry, you know? And I’ve said this thing throughout all my career when you’re not competing at for wins, right? You know? And right now, neither of us have been consistently in a spot where we’re competing for wins. And so, any type of rivalry is really just a distraction. We’re both just trying to get our programs better. Uh, so I would say that there’s definitely a backseat to all that. Um, you know, he’s got his things that he’s going through. We got the things we’re going through.”

He’s not wrong. Keselowski hasn’t won a race in over a year. His last win was at the Goodyear 400 last year. Add to that an average finish of 23.41 and you start to see the problem. Besides, Brad Keselowski also has ownership responsibilities at RFK Racing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for his former rival Kyle Busch, his situation is even worse. Although Busch has an average finish of 17 and a few decent results, he hasn’t had a win in a long time. 2024 was the first time in two decades he didn’t get a win. In such a situation, how does Keselowksi intend to bring back the rivalry?

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Well, Keselowski has an idea. “I would love to rekindle that rivalry because in my eyes, what that would be is that we’re competing each other for wins. Um, I always tell our people like… you know, you have disagreements throughout the year. Like, you don’t get in a fight over 15th place finishes, you know? Like that. That should be the NASCAR rule. Like, if you get in a fight and you’re not running in the top ten, like you’re out of here. I’m not in for that. But uh, you know, when you’re running up front, those are the kinda good rivalries. And uh, you know, I don’t think the two of us have seen each other much up front. When he’s up front, I’m not up front, vice versa.”

It would be interesting to see how things would shape up if the rivalry kicks off again. Back in 2017, Keselowski explained just why their duel made things entertaining. “I understand it gives everyone something to talk about. I enjoy being a part of the sport. I enjoy watching the rivalries, not necessarily being a part of them. When you’ve got two guys that are in great teams, great cars and are capable of running up front, things are going to happen and sometimes things aren’t going to settle so well.”

Perhaps this time, it could be less explosive? During filming of the Homestead promotional spot, Keselowski noted that their interaction evolved from initial stiffness into genuine enjoyment, as the film crew helped facilitate a relaxed atmosphere. “By the end, I think we were bouncing things off each other and just having fun with it,” he recalled, reflecting how time and circumstance have softened past tensions, leaving room for renewed camaraderie rooted in mutual respect.

This perspective highlights NASCAR’s competitive landscape and Keselowski’s wish for a return to a compelling rivalry with Busch, focused on high-level performance rather than mere confrontations. When both are front-runners, their rivalry will reignite, pushing them to excel and create exciting moments for fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Keselowski joins the debate on NASCAR’s Playoff System

Brad Keselowski has joined Chase Elliott in calling for a rethinking of NASCAR’s playoff system, which they believe undermines consistent season-long performance. Keselowski pointed out that the current format overlooks the skill and teamwork needed for the Next Gen car’s parity. He noted, “Part of what’s holding the Nextgen car back in popularity is that the parity it has generated can’t be recognized and celebrated in a playoff format.”

Chase Elliott echoed this view, highlighting how the regular season battle for the championship has been impressively competitive over the past few years but is overshadowed by the playoff system. He stated, “The system would be just fine if you just had a full season… And if somebody runs away with it, so what? Let’s celebrate the fact that somebody ran away with it, that somebody was just that good.” Elliott’s and Keselowski’s critiques suggest that a return to a full-season points system would reward the sort of sustained performance both drivers and teams put forth week after week rather than relying heavily on a knockout-style playoff climax.

Keselowski also acknowledged that while the playoff format brings excitement and fan engagement, it has significant flaws that undercut season-long achievements. He remarked on the controversial shift from a points system where every race mattered to one where the title essentially comes down to “one race in Phoenix.” He believes this change undermines the value of consistency and racecraft honed over a long season. Keselowski noted, “What I value is something that’s engaging to watch and brings in our fans… I would probably make some significant changes if it were my decision.” His call adds to a growing push within the NASCAR community for reform that balances the excitement of playoffs with fairer recognition of excellence across the whole season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Keselowski and Elliott criticize the current NASCAR playoff format, advocating for a championship structure that rewards consistent performance alongside exciting moments. They aim for a future that values sustained racing excellence.