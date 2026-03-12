Brad Keselowski Warns NASCAR’s Development Ladder Is Collapsing as He Slams the Kyle Busch Rule for Talent Crisis

For years, the NASCAR development ladder relied on a simple formula: rising drivers proving themselves against the best. But a rule meant to protect young talent may now be doing the opposite.

Often dubbed the Kyle Busch rule, NASCAR introduced restrictions that limited how often full-time Cup Series drivers could compete in lower divisions like the Xfinity and Truck Series after stars like Busch frequently dominated those races. However, Keselowski believes the unintended consequences of that rule have hurt NASCAR’s talent pipeline.

“Yeah, I think that was a big miss for the sport,” Keselowski admitted on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. “Like that, the standalone events and kind of like crack through, and instead, those guys are stuck in like sea level equipment, and they’ll never have a chance, and they never get a chance. Yeah. It sucks because I think guys like that are really good and they just haven’t had an opportunity.”

According to the RFK Racing co-owner, the restriction removed a valuable opportunity for young drivers to prove themselves in top-tier equipment. Those standalone moments once served as a crucial proving ground.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet leads Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Xfinity Toyota into Turn 1 during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Autotrader 400 on February 22, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602224003

When drivers raced heavily across multiple series, teams often needed substitute drivers for certain weekends. That opened the door for hungry prospects to jump into high-quality cars and showcase their talent. If they delivered strong results, it would quickly translate into a full-time opportunity in the Xfinity Series or even the Cup Series.

In fact, Brad Keselowski himself is a product of the very system he believes NASCAR has lost. Early in his career, the now 42-year-old’s trajectory changed because of an opportunity in the NASCAR Truck Series after his Busch Series team folded, leaving him without a full-time ride.

Filling in for Ted Musgrave at Memphis, Keselowski went on to win the pole and nearly led a third of the race before bringing it home in 16th. The Michigan native did well enough to get a three-race trial opportunity with JR Motorsports that eventually stretched for two seasons.

Without that pathway, the 2012 Cup champion believes many talented drivers are trapped in what he calls “sea-level equipment,” unable to truly demonstrate their ability. In his view, the current structure has created a situation where only a handful of well-funded organizations consistently field winning cars, while promising drivers stuck with smaller teams rarely get the platform needed to stand out.

Ironically, NASCAR has already begun easing the restrictions that sparked the debate. Beginning in 2026, drivers with several years of experience will be allowed to compete in up to 10 Xfinity races and 8 Truck Series events, double the previous limit, though they still cannot run playoff races.

However, that’s not the only thing bothering the Michigan native.

Brad Keselowski gets real about his physical therapy routine

Keselowski is currently stuck in a grueling cycle. The No. 6 driver spends most of his week in physical therapy, trying to get his body, especially his still-healing right femur, ready for the next NASCAR Cup Series race weekend. Once he climbs into the car, the 42-year-old says he feels comfortable, just like any driver behind the wheel. But the relief doesn’t last long.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series 2025 31. Oktober: NASCAR Cup Series Meisterschaft Avondale, AZ USA – October 31, 2025: BRAD KESELOWSKI 6 of Rochester Hills, MI gets ready to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Avondale, AZ. LicenseRM 24317241 Copyright: xZoonar.com/GrindstonexMediaxGroup/ASPInc./StephenxArcex 24317241

Once the race is over, the pain returns, forcing him back into recovery mode and restarting the rehab process all over again for the next event.

“The long airplane flights to the West Coast and the crash on Saturday were not my friend,” he said. “So, I’ll spend most of this week trying to get back to where I was before I left for Phoenix, and hopefully, by Thursday or Friday, when I leave for Las Vegas, I’ll be ahead of where I was last week. And that’s kind of what my weeks have looked like.”

It has been just under three months since he broke his femur on December 18 after slipping on ice while on a ski vacation with his family. The fall required immediate surgery, which was successful. Despite the setback, he has not missed a single Cup Series points race this season, though it hasn’t come without challenges.

Keselowski managed to get through the Daytona 500, even surviving a last-lap crash without feeling significantly worse. He followed that up with another demanding race at EchoPark Speedway. The biggest test came the following week at COTA, where the constant left and right turns placed extra strain on his injured leg. Even then, he pushed through the pain and chaos and did not hand the car over to a relief driver.

Last weekend at Phoenix Raceway didn’t begin smoothly either, as Keselowski hit the wall in practice after a tire failure. However, Sunday’s race proved to be a much steadier outing. This is proof that Keselowski is getting better with each race, and soon enough, the pain will die down.