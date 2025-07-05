Brad Keselowski’s Bizzare 4th of July Misery Takes a Hilarious Turn On the Internet

Independence Day in America often sparks traditions like fireworks, backyard barbecues, and festive gatherings, but in NASCAR circles, it also brings unique moments of high-speed entertainment and poignant fan-driven memories. One of the most legendary moments came at Daytona’s Coke Zero 400, on July 4th, 1984, when Richard Petty secured his historic 200th Cup Series victory while President Ronald Reagan delivered the start command via Air Force One and even joined Petty in Victory Lane celebrations. More recently, in 2016’s Coke Zero 400, a massive “Big One” wreck on lap 90 collected 22 cars, yet Brad Keselowski emerged victorious, showcasing the unpredictable, chaotic spirit that makes Fourth of July NASCAR Racing so memorable.

On the other hand, Keselowski’s 2025 Cup campaign has been a rollercoaster, or more accurately, a tumble down the leaderboard. With 17 races under his belt, he hasn’t secured a win yet, has only one Top-5 and three Top-10 finishes, and ranks 28th in the standings with 306 points. Although he had a strong showing at COTA and an encouraging run at Pocono, where miscommunication cost him a win despite leading laps, Keselowski continues to run the series with a few blockades. He also narrowly missed victory at Atlanta, losing ground on the final lap to Chase Elliott. While his RFK squad is showing flashes of speed, overall consistency has eluded them.

Fast-forward to the Chicago welcome party on July 4th, this wasn’t just another racing night for Keselowski. After cutting a celebratory cake, the RFK driver dove right in for a slice of the cake, except there was a slight miscommunication, with no plates in sight. As mentioned by an insider on X, “I’m at a welcome party for NASCAR Chicago, and immediately after cutting the cake, @keselowski started eating a piece. But there were no plates, so he stood with cake in his hands for all the official photos. It was hilarious, and he gave me permission to post a play-by-play.” Keselowski’s awkward situation spiraled into one of those hilariously authentic PR moments that only NASCAR could produce.

Funny moments keep following Keselowski wherever he goes. In another instance, after winning his first NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead in 2012, Keselowski’s post-race interview went delightfully off-script. When asked how it felt to win his first NASCAR Sprint Cup title, he admitted, “Pretty d–n awesome. I got a little buzz going here. I’ve been drinking for a little bit.” The candid moment went viral, creating a buzz, this time a different one on social media as one of the funniest, most genuine interviews in NASCAR history, showcasing Keselowski’s rare blend of humor and humility.

But the current situation made fans reel over his awkward photos, clicked for official publication. It was a permission-granted chaos that felt perfectly unscripted and pure Keselowski. And fans? They have embraced it all over social media. Amid the mediocre season and strategic frustrations, giving fans this cake-in-hand tableau felt unexpectedly genuine and frankly, just right.

NASCAR Nation cannot get enough of the cake chaos

“OHHHHHH whichever intern forgot the plates is gonna be fired,” one fan joked. It’s not unheard of for NASCAR crew mishaps to land someone in trouble, which makes forgetting cake plates a surprisingly high-stakes faux pas. This comment then becomes a sarcastic critique of that culture. Consider the infamous 2025 Kansas Speedway mishap, where FOX announcer Clint Bowyer made a glaring on-air blunder by mixing up Kyle Larson’s name with that of Kyle Busch, sparking immediate backlash but funny reactions from fans and Larson himself. The cake chaos is just another example of playful banters and teasing that go on in the fandom.

Another fan noted, “Next time he gonna come with his own 3D Printed plates like he 3D prints his cars,” adding a playful tone to Keselowski’s reputation for innovation, championing 3D printing for years. Back in 2019, he founded Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM), investing heavily in metal 3D printing to create prototype parts for aero testing and even turbo machinery. He has also been spotted racing Next-Gen cars equipped with additively manufactured components, and operates a vertically integrated shop combining CNC and additive processes to adjust parts in under 24 hours, and NASCAR as a whole has fully embraced this tech, with Stratasys becoming the sport’s official 3D printing partner in late 2024. This makes it entirely plausible that Brad Keselowski would dabble in 3D-printed plates next time around.

Some fans even commented sarcastically on his role as the team owner. “Mannn, Team ownership made him broke or what?” wrote another. Although just another critique, Keselowski is far from being broke. Even with the added financial pressure of co-owning RFK Racing, he is riding high with an estimated net worth of around $45 million as of early 2025. Still, team ownership comes with hefty costs. Keselowski recently admitted that RFK’s desire to expand with an additional charter has been stalled by a roughly $30 million financial roadblock. So, while he is far from out of the game, steering a NASCAR Cup team is no small wallet drain, and even champions feel the pinch.

But others understand how this moment has been genuinely wholesome and memorable for both those enjoying the party because of Keselowski’s mishap, and the fans watching through their screens. “As crappy as that is forgetting plates. This is awesome. Truly a memorable moment,” another fan remarked. It was spontaneous, unpolished, and utterly human, exactly what fans look for in the sport. Brad’s down-to-earth personality and quick humor echo similar moments like his buzzed 2012 championship interview or his unscripted X updates during red flags. And sometimes it’s the imperfect details that leave the most lasting impression.

But while celebrating the hilarity, one fan took it a step further, zeroing in on the chaotic brilliance of the entire photo, noting, “So many things happening in this photo. 1: cake in hand 2: shorts above knees 3: Logano with tiny bottle in background 4: lady to the left with an earpiece and a suitish thing 5: weird shoes 6: red rope in a condensed version that makes no sense 7: guy to the left of him smiling because he’s happy. This is like a Where’s Waldo of NASCAR,” making it not just a fun moment, but an accidental masterpiece of NASCAR absurdity captured rather professionally and officially.

Whether it’s winning championships or stealing the spotlight with cake-stained hands, Keselowski reminded everyone that personality still matters in NASCAR. These real moments give fans something deeper to connect with beyond race results, and if nothing else, it proves that the RFK star can make even a welcome party feel like victory lane.