Brad Keselowski’s Brother Sounds Off on Michael Jordan’s 4th Driver’s NASCAR Situation after Darlington Win

After his stunning last lap win at Darlington, Corey Heim once again proved why he’s one of the best talents in the garage. But this back-to-back win at Darlington, coupled with his 2025 Truck Championship win in November, raises a really deep question — how is a driver like him still without a full-time seat? Brian Keselowski is among those shocked.

“How in the world does Heim not have a full-time deal is beyond me. Every team and manufacturer should be lined up at the door to sign this kid,” wrote Brian Keselowski on X.

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The former NASCAR driver heaped praise on Heim, the 4th driver for 23XI Racing in a developmental role, after yet another spectacular performance from him at the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks race in Darlington. This was his 24th career win in the competition and only his second start this year.

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His racing prowess certainly impressed Keselowski, who owned the K-Automotive Racing team that was part of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series. What would have impressed Brian Keselowski the most could be his composure during the finish.

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At the start of the final lap, Heim was placed third. But he pushed hard and eventually beat Christian Eckes on the turn to climb to second. He then pulled off a stunning overtake on Ross Chastain to take the lead just meters ahead of the finish line, to take the win.

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Last year, he drove for a record-setting 12th win to lift the Truck Series title. This year as well, with just two starts compared to four of others, Heim is still 8th in the standings with one win. What other checkbox does he have to tick?

Performance should dictate the opportunity for any driver, but in Heim’s case, the situation feels like an outlier. The question that Keselowski raises isn’t just about why Heim doesn’t have a full time seat already, but about how long will NASCAR overlook one of its most in-form drivers.

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While there is no update on a full-time spot, his impressive performances could help him finally secure a seat with one team in particular.

Heim could secure a spot with Legacy Motor Club if Michael Jordan’s team doesn’t keep him

Legacy Motor Club is set to enter an expansion stage, where they are looking to add a third full-time driver. Jimmie Johnson, who is the co-owner of the team, stopped racing full-time in 2020, but still competed in a few races, including the Daytona 500 in 2025.

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The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is set to race for the last time in 2027’s Daytona 500 race. His retirement means that the team still has one full-time spot, and Heim is one of the contenders for it.

At 23, Heim has a long career ahead of him, which is something the teams would consider. He has another 11 races in his NASCAR Cup series schedule. Big performances will certainly make his selection easy for the Legacy Motor Club team. Names like Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman have also popped up due to their contract situation, but it will be tough to entice these names.

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Heim’s next appearance is set to be at the Kansas Speedway in April. While the Truck race is different from a Cup Series event, he will be racing with the full-time spot in mind.