Brad Keselowski’s Cup Driver Gets Emotional as RFK Plans Heartwarming Tribute for Greg Biffle

Despite the many battles they shared on the track, Brad Keselowski and Greg Biffle were never really rivals. They shared a healthy relationship until the latter retired from the Cup Series for good. But years later, after Biffle’s unexpected passing in the plane crash, Keselowski and his team, RFK Racing, found the perfect way to pay him a tribute so strong that one of his drivers turned emotional talking about it.

RFK driver gets emotional discussing the Greg Biffle tribute

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“When I saw the car, when I saw it getting wrapped the other day, it reminded me of when I used to watch him on TV. So there’s an impact there.” For most of the current drivers on the field, Biffle was an inspiration, and it was the same case for Ryan Preece. He grew up watching him and even dominated him sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though NASCAR made it voluntary to run throwback liveries this year at Darlington, RFK Racing decided to go all in with the concept. The team will run three throwback liveries for Greg Biffle on all of their cars with special decals. It was, apparently, an emotional moment in the entire garage.

“It hit our entire garage really hard,” Preece added. “You know, when Greg and their family passed away in a tragic way. So any opportunity there is for us to honor him and what he’s done for the sport, what he did for Roush.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biffle spent almost his entire Cup career with Roush Racing. Although he never won the title, he came close and added nineteen race wins to RFK’s numbers. Moreover, he helped the team develop and reach a high point on the field. He was one of the reasons why the team could afford to run the Nationwide Series (now the NOAP Series) as well. In fact, he won the title in that series for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, things have changed for RFK Racing now. They’re not half as competitive as they used to be back in the day. But Brad Keselowski, being one of the co-owners, has high hopes for them.

Brad Keselowski on RFK Racing’s present condition

ADVERTISEMENT

Keselowski joined the squad back in 2022 in a driver-owner capacity. He also managed to win a race with the team, but that has been his only visit to victory lane so far.

“My goal for the year is for RFK to win five races” he said earlier, but that target seems far off for now. There is a lot of development remaining for RFK Racing, but there are other interests that the #6 driver also wants the team to pursue. One of them is getting RFK back to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have interest in the O’Reilly Series,” he told the media. “To do the O’Reilly Series in a way that would be additive to our Cup Series efforts and not subtract from it, we would need to raise about $15-20 million. That check hasn’t come across our desk. Maybe one day it will, but it hasn’t. Our focus right now is on the Cup cars because we don’t want to take away from it.”

Understandably, this is not an easy task for RFK Racing. The team already has enough on its plate, considering how it has been performing in the Cup Series. If rumors are to be believed, they’re also set to finalize and fully purchase Ryan Preece’s charter from Rick Ware Racing, which is currently on a lease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering all of these plans, it is best for Brad Keselowski to focus on the Cup Series first. Meanwhile, their drivers can enjoy driving the Greg Biffle tribute liveries.