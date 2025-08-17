Brad Keselowski’s Driver Sends 8-Word Message to Entire Cup Garage Amidst Playoff Bubble Drama

Remember Carl Edwards bumping and running Kyle Busch at Richmond in 2016? Edwards led 151 laps but seized the moment on the final lap, nudging Busch out of the way for the win, a move that sparked debate and tension within the Joe Gibbs Racing ranks. That’s the kind of bold, high-stakes energy echoing in RFK’s own garage today. It’s not rare in NASCAR when two teammates go for the same kill.

We saw it recently between Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and a searing radio outburst proved that when the stakes climb, even teammates start racing like rivals. That same edge now hangs over the playoff bubble, where Chris Buescher sits in a tight squeeze.

Buescher trails Alex Bowman by just 26 points, while his own RFK teammate Ryan Preece is only 34 points behind. Now will he go against Bowman or try to put off teammate Preece’s points? It is indeed a unique position for a driver like Buescher, and yet he is choosing his own way forward.

Chris Buescher is in a dilemma in latest Playoff bubble standoff

When pressed on whether he’s fighting Alex Bowman on points or defending against Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher didn’t hedge or dance around it. He delivered a line in an interview – “We plan on us being the new winner.” That means he would rather attack than defend against his own teammate.

In a season where the playoff bubble has already produced enough drama to rival a championship weekend, that kind of conviction sets the tone.

The margins don’t lie, and they’re razor-thin. Bowman holds 644 points, a slim 26-point cushion over Buescher’s 618. Just behind, teammate Preece lurks at 584, only 34 points out. Those three are likely fighting for the final two playoff spots unless Richmond or Daytona delivers a surprise winner.

That playoff math has a way of creating not just urgency, but tension between garage neighbors. It’s a formula NASCAR fans know well, and one that has turned teammates into rivals before.

Buescher, though, isn’t letting the scoreboard dictate his posture. “It’s been a whole lot of races to get us to this point, and there’s a whole lot of races left,” he said. “It’s the same focus, going every weekend and figuring out how do we set ourselves up to win and be fast.”

Even when asked about stage-point aggression, he dismissed any over-strategizing: “I can’t answer that right now… it’s just a matter of how races play out.” That calm defiance makes his message resonate even louder across the bubble fight he’s here to strike.

Preece gets pole position at Richmond

Ryan Preece grabbed the pole for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, clocking a blazing 121.381 mph and edging out Tyler Reddick by a hair. This is only the second pole of his Cup career, and he got it at the most opportune moment just two races before the playoff cutoff.

Preece, who trails Buescher by 34 points, is staring down the barrel of elimination, and yet here he is, leading the field to green. “That Ford Mustang was really sporty… we have a great starting spot and tomorrow we’ve just got to go execute,” he said, flashing confidence that’s loud enough to be heard in the RFK pit box.

Ryan Preece is among five top-10 starters who all but need a win to secure a playoff spot. Kyle Busch is in that group as well, having topped practice in single-lap speed and led the 10-lap average chart. Though strong in long-run pace, he’ll start deep in the field from 28th. With Preece up front and the bubble shrinking, the danger meter just spiked.

A win from the pole puts him straight into the playoffs. Meanwhile, Buescher lined up 12th after qualifying can’t afford to lose his edge.

With Preece suddenly flashing speed with a Richmond pole, and Buescher steady in his own approach, the stakes are crystal clear one slip, one upset winner, and the entire playoff grid could be turned on its head. Richmond and Daytona won’t just decide who races for a title, they’ll decide whose season survives.