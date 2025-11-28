Brad Keselowski’s Former Crew Chief Receives Spotlight Tribute Before Thanksgiving Classic Return

The Thanksgiving Classic, held at the Southern National Motorsports Park in North Carolina, is one of the most anticipated races of the year. Drivers showcase their passion for driving in the Late Model Stock cars, and the fans do have some favorites. It is no surprise that the race has witnessed repeated winners, and heading into the 2025 edition of the event, there is something special for Brad Keselowski’s former crew chief.

A permanent honor for a renowned former crew chief ahead of the 2025 Thanksgiving Classic

Matt McCall, who is better known amongst the NASCAR fandom as Brad Keselowski’s former crew chief, spent quite a lot of time behind the wheel before taking up the role in the series. He began racing at a young age and garnered over 150 wins in karting. He also made his debut in the ARCA Series in 2006 and remained a strong performer in the Late Model Stock cars.

It was in this series that he achieved two consecutive wins during the Thanksgiving Classic in 2017 and 2018.

Ahead of the race this year, a grandstand on the track will be named after McCall, to honor his contribution to motorsports.

“It’s a great honor to have my name become part of the Southern National Motorsports Park legacy,” he said. “I appreciate this kind gesture from Southern National and the Diaz family. I have run many laps here over the years, and now, my name will be here for years to come.”

Matt McCall had moved to RFK Racing in the 2021 Cup Series season. He worked as the crew chief for the #6 of Brad Keselowski; however, he didn’t have the smoothest stint with the team. Apart from the inconsistent performances the team delivered, he was also banned from four races in 2022, following a post-race inspection. This came with a hefty $100,000 fine on his end. Following this, he did not return with the team for 2025 and joined Spire Motorsports as their Director of Vehicle Performance.

Interestingly enough, McCall will not be participating in the race this time around.

McCall is not participating in the 2025 edition of the race

The 2025 Thanksgiving Classic is scheduled on the last weekend in November. The race will see many famous names, including Josh Berry, participating in the Late Model Stock Series. However, McCall will not be attempting a third victory around the track. Although a grandstand was named after him, he has not participated in this year’s running.

Regardless, the race is set to be an exciting challenge. There will be 250 laps around the track, with competitive provisions, including a competitive caution flag. This will be thrown if more than 50 consecutive green flag laps are completed.

The race is set to be an interesting one. The Southern National Motorsports Park will have yet another weekend packed with engine roars and fans’ screams. Albeit, with a newly named grandstand after Matt McCall.