Brad Keselowski’s Longtime Spotter Seals New Cup Series Deal After Explosive RFK Exit

Brad Keselowski’s impending departure from RFK Racing has reshaped the outlook for the No. 6 team, but the consequences reach beyond the driver’s seat. As the 2012 Cup champion prepares to find his next home, familiar faces from his corner of the garage are lining up elsewhere. One of the most recognizable voices on his radio is among them, with a new assignment waiting at a team building for a bigger future.

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T.J. Majors, Keselowski’s spotter since 2022, will join Legacy Motor Club as its spotter in 2027 to work with Josh Berry in the No. 42 Toyota. The pair previously worked together at JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. Majors discussed the reunion with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

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“I’m looking forward to doing that. Me and Josh worked with each other there and had a good relationship there,” Majors told Dale Jr. “And Josh, I’m looking forward to that. They got a lot of good things going on there, a lot of good people learning more about it every day, and I’m excited. They’re building a new shop, which is about eight minutes from the house. So that’s pretty cool. Looking forward to it.”

Majors’ move comes as Keselowski’s RFK chapter reaches its final weeks. The team announced September 29 that the 36-time Cup winner would not return as driver of the No. 6 Ford after 2026. Keselowski joined as a co-owner in 2021 and began driving for RFK the following season, helping direct its competitive rebuild effort.

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The split was not simply a driver change. RFK wanted Keselowski to move more quickly toward leading its competition department, while he wanted to continue racing. Their timelines did not align. Keselowski has made clear he intends to pursue another driving opportunity for 2027.

For Majors, the next step brings a familiar driver back into focus. He spotted Berry in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in 2023. That previous relationship gives the pairing a head start, even as Berry prepares for a manufacturer change and a new Cup organization.

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Berry’s route to Legacy was far from straightforward. Wood Brothers Racing told him in June it would not retain him for 2027, leaving him without a confirmed Cup seat despite winning at Las Vegas in 2025. Through the first 21 races of 2026, he had only two top-10 finishes.

Then the No. 21 team found a different gear. Berry put together six consecutive top-10 finishes, highlighted by a third at New Hampshire after leading 73 laps. The turnaround came after Wood Brothers had made its decision, but it changed his prospects. Legacy moved to secure him for the No. 42.

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That decision left John Hunter Nemechek without the seat. Legacy confirmed in early September that he would not return after the season. Nemechek had eight top-10 finishes in 2025, but only two in 2026 at the time of the announcement. Berry offered Legacy a driver with Cup experience, a recent win, and momentum.

Berry will trade the Ford he drove for Wood Brothers for a Toyota at Legacy. He also returns to the No. 42, having made two Cup starts for the team in 2023 before his full-time promotion with Stewart-Haas Racing. He joined Wood Brothers in 2025 and won at Las Vegas that March. Now he arrives as Legacy expands to three cars.

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Majors is not the only member of Keselowski’s recent No. 6 group headed to Legacy. Jeremy Bullins, Keselowski’s crew chief in 2025 and 2026, left RFK in September and was named crew chief for Riley Herbst and the No. 84 Toyota in 2027.

Bullins’ departure preceded Keselowski’s split announcement; the moves were not one coordinated exit. Still, both take experienced No. 6 personnel to the same expanding organization.

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Their assignments are separate: Majors will spot for Berry, while Bullins will lead Herbst’s team. Legacy gains two people with direct experience alongside Keselowski. The team will enter 2027 with Berry, Herbst, and Erik Jones in its three full-time entries.

RFK, meanwhile, has named Ryan Preece as Keselowski’s successor in the No. 6 Ford. Preece moves across from the No. 60, giving the organization continuity as it reshapes its lineup. That settles one major piece of the post-Keselowski picture, but not the question surrounding the man leaving the seat.

Majors has found his next assignment. Bullins has, too. Other members of Keselowski’s supporting cast are finding places elsewhere, while RFK prepares for life without its driver-owner. The biggest question remains unanswered: where will Brad Keselowski land in 2027?