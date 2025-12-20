Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR Insider Explains How Greg Biffle’s Love for People, Defined His Legacy

When it comes to honoring a hero, no one does it better than RFK Racing. “I have the privilege of racing alongside Greg for many years and like so many in our sport, I gained deep respect for him not only as a champion on the racetrack but as a competitor who helped define an era of NASCAR,” Brad Keselowski said, capturing the deep admiration so many in the world felt for Greg Biffle.

And while the Michigan native’s words now echo even more poignantly after the devastating plane crash that claimed Biffle’s life and the lives of his wife and children, the community lost not just a driver, but also one of the biggest humanitarians of the sport. And Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing’s insider paints a bigger picture of the man behind the legend.

Brad Keselowski’s Sr. Director of Communications couldn’t help but reflect on Greg Biffle’s loving side. Speaking on WCNC’s YouTube video, Mike Massaro paid his respects to Biffle’s legacy off track.

“If you’re on social media, you cannot scroll without seeing a post from somebody who Greg touched. And it’s not just in the sport, it’s also outside the sport,” he said. “His humanitarian efforts, after Hurricane Helene, touched thousands of people, and just really speaks to who Greg really was beyond a race truck driver.”

Biffle’s humanitarian work was more than symbolic; it was hands-on and life-saving. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in 2024, Biffle used his personal helicopter to deliver food, water, insulin, infant formula, and other supplies to remote, flood-isolated mountain communities in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee.

For this effort, he was honored with the 2024 National Motorsport Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award, one of the sport’s most prestigious recognitions for contributions on and off the track.

Biffle once explained that the feeling of helping those in need was “the feeling you get when you win a race,” showing how deeply connected his competitive spirit is with genuine compassion. And Mike Massaro knows this better than the rest.

“He just loved life, he loved being with people, he loved people in the community, and he loved anything that involved motorsports of any kind. And he liked helping people, as I alluded to with his humanitarian efforts. I mean, he was always the same,” Massaro added.

Biffle’s connection to what is now RFK Racing runs deep and spans much more of his driving career.

He spent the majority of his time in NASCAR driving for Roush Fenway Racing, where he scored 19 Cup Series wins and was a fixture in the team’s No. 16 Ford, helping shape a competitive identity for more than a decade before parting ways at the end of the 2016 season.

This is no small feat, and RFK understands that legacy better than others.

But while the NASCAR community mourns the loss of the Biffle family in the tragic airplane crash, Keselowski resorted to yet another unfortunate fate.

Brad Keselowski fractures leg in a skiing incident

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion suffered a broken leg in a skiing accident, as RFK confirmed on Friday.

The Michigan native underwent surgery on Thursday, and doctors are optimistic about a swift recovery, with expectations that he will be ready for the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

Entering the final years of his driving career, Keselowski has yet to win in 16 starts at the NASCAR showcase race.

“Life has a way of reminding you to slow down,” he wrote on X. “Grateful for my family by my side, an excellent medical team, and the ability to take a few steps forward today. Focused on Daytona. Bonus—I’m now bionic!”

In an official statement, the team announced that they are still reeling from Thursday’s tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Roush driver Greg Biffle. And immediately followed that up with updates on Keselowski’s injury.

The team described the surgery as routine and said doctors can anticipate a quick and full recovery. With Keselowski focusing on recovery, it can be said with much certainty that the No. 6 driver will fight tooth and nail to get back on track.