Nothing, not even a broken femur, is capable of keeping Brad Keselowski on the sidelines for long. Just over a month removed from a frightening ski accident, the 41-year-old RFK Racing co-owner is already plotting his return to the driver’s seat. While Keselowski will miss The Clash on February 1, his real target is much bigger: The Great American Race. And in support of his decision, RFK Racing is bubbling with confidence and is certain that he will be ready when the green flag drops at Daytona.

Team president Chip Bowers offered a glimpse into the 2012 NASCAR Champion’s progress, and the update couldn’t have been more encouraging.

“He is so enthusiastic and energetic, his rehab is going really well,” Bowers said. “He’s really bullish on his ability to be in the car for Daytona. Everything’s going as planned; he’s already in the simulator. So a lot of good stuff is happening.”

The injury itself was no minor setback. Keselowski fractured his right femur, the longest bone in the body, after slipping while getting out of his vehicle during an off-season ski trip with his family. Though the break didn’t pierce the skin, it was severe enough to require emergency surgery.

But the damage didn’t stop there. Nerve issues left much of his right leg without feeling, turning simple movements into major hurdles.

However, since then, the RFK Racing driver has committed himself fully to recovery, spending 6 to 8 hours a day in rehabilitation. That work is beginning to pay off as he has gradually regained strength and mobility and is now close to walking and lifting his leg independently.

As he approaches the end of the recovery phase, the veteran seems fairly confident to race at the Daytona 500.

“Making steps is equal to taking steps, putting in the effort for rehab all day/every day means missing media day this year,” he posted. “Happy to say, my leg is starting to work, and I’m looking really good for @DAYTONA.”

True to form, the former NASCAR champion isn’t backing down from the challenge. As he continues to push through rehab without slowing his pace, the veteran has also taken time to reflect on his long-term future in this sport, offering clarity on his plans moving forward in the wake of the injury.

Keselowski pushes retirement talks aside

Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR resume is already long, but he’s clearly not done adding pages.

Since breaking into the Cup Series in 2008, the 41-year-old has locked 584 starts across 18 seasons, closing out the 2025 campaign at Phoenix. The numbers are strong, 36 career wins with the 2012 championship to his name, but they don’t fully capture what is driving him now.

Instead of looking back, the No.6 driver is staring down a much bigger target: 900 Cup Series starts.

It is definitely a massive number. To get there, Keselowski would need 316 more races, a thought that recently caught him by surprise.

A few people have sent me this, which got me thinking. 900 starts sounds nice to me. Will take about 8 more seasons. Definitely doable. Great broken leg recovery motivation. Thanks to all who’ve sent this to me,” he said.

The idea isn’t coming out of nowhere. NASCAR Legends like Richard Petty, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte, and Dave Marcis all pushed past the 800 start mark, putting Keselowski in rare air just by entering the possibility.

Reality, however, may stretch the timeline. Based on his career average of just over 32 stars per season, reaching 900 would like please take closer to 9 or even 10 more full years, pushing the veteran into his early 50s.

That age isn’t exactly foreign territory in NASCAR. Morgan Shepherd famously raced into his 70s, and Jimmie Johnson continues to make select Cup starts at 50. And judging by fan reaction, Keselowski wouldn’t be making the journey alone. Support for the 2012 champion has been loud and steady.

Whether he ultimately commits to chasing 900 remains to be seen. But the fact that he is even talking about it happily says plenty. Keselowski’s thinking long-term, he’s motivated, and retirement isn’t anywhere near the front of his mind.