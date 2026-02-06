Brad Keselowski’s Replacement Driver Reflects on His Failed NASCAR Dream

There have been many second chances in NASCAR. Kyle Larson got it at the end of 2020 when Hendrick Motorsports offered him a seat. Then, Chase Briscoe was roped into Joe Gibbs Racing after his former team shut down. These instances resulted in brilliant outcomes, which Brad Keselowski is also expecting with his latest gamble at RFK Racing. But before his replacement driver could prove himself on track, a troubled past revisits him.

Brad Keselowski’s new driver is hopeful

“If you rewind to 2012, when we won here in the ARCA car, um, you know, like the whole road map was more or less planned. You do whatever you could possibly do to try to be a cup driver and to be a cup winner and a cup champion was the goal. So, I had got close. I had reached as tip top of the spear as I had hoped. You know, wish there’s always more,” Corey LaJoie said in a press briefing for the 2026 Cook Out Clash race.

The last time Corey LaJoie had boarded a Cup car was in 2024. That was the season when Spire Motorsports parted ways with him after a four-year tenure. His rookie teammate, Carson Hocevar, fetched better finishes than him. Since then, he’s dabbled in the Truck Series and also made a transition to television with Amazon Prime’s portion of the Cup Series schedule.

And Corey LaJoie was not at all expecting a phone call from Brad Keselowski on December 18th. The 2012 Cup Series champion encountered an accident on a family skiing trip and tapped LaJoie to replace him in the no. 6 RFK Racing Ford for the Clash race. This was in addition to his previously scheduled start with RFK in the equally famous No. 99 at the Daytona 500. The second chance welled up emotions inside LaJoie, who reflected on his past missed ambitions.

“It’s been a confusing journey of sorts lately, but um, you know, it’s been nice to have a central focus, whether it be this week preparing for the clash or certainly next week for the 500 to really lock in and focus and make in racing your goals are really clear, right? It’s to prepare and do a better job than the next guy. And I’m glad I get to have that clear-cut goal for the next two weeks,” Corey LaJoie continued.

Sadly, Brad Keselowski’s recruit could not make the cut for the Clash race. Nevertheless, the RFK Racing team owner harbored a positive mindset.

Looking ahead despite a mishap

Corey LaJoie had a shot to compete at Bowman Gray Stadium, a venue where he has won before. The 34-year-old veteran finished first in a K&N West Series race at the 0.250-mile paved short track oval back in 2012. But that magic from 14 years ago did not appear during the Last Chance Qualifier for the Clash. In a fight with AJ Allmendinger and Josh Berry, LaJoie could ultimately end up 3rd and outside the qualifying grid.

Nevertheless, his new team owner was content. Brad Keselowski reacted to Corey LaJoie’s qualifying efforts on X: “Heck of a race. Nice effort.”

Brad Keselowski is currently in the process of healing his right femur, which he broke during the skiing trip. He could not compete in the Clash due to a lack of a valid driver’s license. But he is looking to have a medical evaluation and become ready for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15.

“Scheduled to take the different tests end of the week. Must pass to drive the car at DAYTONA or anywhere else. Big week ahead,” Brad Keselowski wrote on X. “I’m not great, but I’m good. I’m recovering really well. I had a major injury. I’m on a significant rehab plan to be back for the Daytona 500. … I’m now made of titanium in my leg.”

As Brad Keselowski recuperates, his new driver gears up for a Cup Series return. Let’s see what 2026 has in store for both the team owner and the driver.