Brad Keselowski’s Road-Course Ringer Called Up for New Gig by Struggling NASCAR Team

With consistency and grit, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has tested drivers at every turn. But Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing has emerged as a consistently competitive force. Through more than 20 races, the team has recorded numerous top-five finishes, notably at Pocono, where all three of its Ford Mustangs cracked the top ten. The driver lineup: Brad Keselowski in the #6, Chris Buescher in the #17, and newcomer Ryan Preece in the #60, has reflected a strategic push to reclaim relevance and momentum within NASCAR’s championship conversation. Keselowski has offered reliable speed and stage-winning performances, while Buescher has balanced consistency with occasional sparks of brilliance. But beyond the Cup Series, Buescher’s broader racing profile reveals a driver with a path unlike many of his peers.

Though Buescher has racked up six Cup wins over a nine-year career, his journey bypassed NASCAR’s traditional truck ranks entirely now. Though his full-time schedule has centered on the Cup Series since 2016, Buescher has occasionally made strategic appearances in Xfinity races to stay connected with road-course competition and development partners, including strong runs at tracks where tire management and pit strategy matter most. His patience and adaptability were on full display in contesting close finishes at Kansas and Sonoma, cementing his reputation as a driver capable of delivering under pressure in different equipment and formats. With that diverse background in mind, the announcement of his surprising endeavor next week adds an intriguing new twist.

Watkins Glen set to host a unique chapter in Buescher’s career

In an exciting course of events, ThorSport Racing has announced that Chris Buescher, a six-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut this Friday, August 8, at Watkins Glen International. Buescher will pilot the #66 FarmPaint.com Ford F-150 in the Mission 176, marking his first start in the series after more than a decade at NASCAR’s top levels. The defending Cup Series winner at Watkins Glen, Buescher earned his sixth career Cup victory at the venue last September after a tense late-race duel with road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen. “Watkins Glen has been a special place for me, especially after last year’s win,” Buescher said. “So, I’m really looking forward to getting back there. It’s a great place for me to make my first-ever Truck Series start. I’m thankful for Duke, Rhonda, and Allison Thorson for giving me the opportunity to do so.”

Buescher’s path to the NASCAR Cup Series bypassed the Truck Series entirely. The Prosper, Texas, native moved directly from ARCA competition in 2012 to a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2013. Over the course of his Xfinity career, he claimed three race victories and won the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, paving the way for his promotion to the Cup Series the following season. Since then, Buscher has established himself as a consistent competitor for RFK Racing, where he currently drives the #17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This season, after 23 events, Buscher sits on the playoff cutline, holding a 23-point advantage over RFK teammate Ryan Preece in the battle for a postseason berth.

The Mission 176 is scheduled for Friday, August 8, at 5:00 p.m. ET, and will air on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Thor Sport Racing, a multi-time championship-winning organization in the Truck Series, will field the entry for Buescher in an event that adds another chapter to his Watkins Glen legacy. The veteran driver’s participation comes nearly ten years after his last start in a lower NASCAR division, a span that predates Joey Logano’s first Cup championship, Jeff Gordon’s retirement from full-time racing, and Martin Truex Jr.’s switch from Chevrolet to Toyota with Furniture Row Racing.

Buescher has competed in 20 road-course races up to mid-2025, posting an average finish of approximately 14th, with two podiums, and he often finds himself inside the top 10 at key venues such as COTA and Sonoma. At the 2024 Sonoma race, he rallied from the back of the top 20 to finish third, showcasing his discipline through tire transitions and late-race restarts. Fans often dub him “a beast on road courses,” noting that when others falter, he is almost always there when the checkered flag drops.

For Buescher, the debut offers both a chance to reconnect with NASCAR’s developmental ladder and an opportunity to compete on one of his most successful tracks in a new type of vehicle.

RFK Racing finds momentum in season’s closing stretch

With the NASCAR Cup Series regular season nearing its end, RFK Racing’s playoff hopes remain in play. Thirteen drivers have already secured berths via race wins, leaving only three spots open on points. Keselowski, Buescher, and Preece are all fighting to claim their place, with Buescher currently just above the bubble. “Yeah, great run for our 2 RFK cars,” Keselowski said after Iowa, where he led 68 laps, won both stages, and scored 55 points. “Obviously we want to win. But we are in contention, that’s for sure.”

Keselowski’s podium in Iowa has fueled optimism within the team. He pointed to RFK’s growing pace and their Ford Mustang’s performance as key strengths, despite Stage 3 cautions disrupting strategy. Looking ahead, Keselowski sees Watkins Glen as a golden opportunity to capitalize on that speed. “Watkins Glen has been good for us. It has been a good track for me. My teammate won there last year,” he said, referencing Buescher’s 2024 triumph. “We got some pretty strong Ford Mustangs right now.”

With Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona remaining before the playoff cutoff, RFK’s path is clear but demanding. Buescher will need to defend his point position, Keselowski must either win or score big, and Preece faces a near-must-win situation. Still, their recent form suggests that what seemed like a long shot weeks ago could turn into a late-season surge, with all three drivers eyeing the postseason.