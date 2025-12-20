Brad Keselowski’s Very Own ‘Chase Elliott- Nightmare’ Could Be the Final Nail in His NASCAR Career

Back in 2011, Brad Keselowski had a terrifying ordeal. He broke his ankle in a vicious crash while testing at the Road Atlanta road course. The real twist came when he won at Pocono Raceway just days later, wearing a shoe larger than his size for his swollen ankle. Keselowski underwent a similar ordeal in 2025 – except for a big gaping difference. In 2011, he was at the peak of his racing career, and in 2025, Keselowski’s retirement looms ahead.

Brad Keselowski may face a nightmare bigger than visible

“Life has a way of reminding you to slow down. Grateful for my family by my side, an excellent medical team, and the ability to take a few steps forward today. Focused on Daytona. Bonus – I’m now bionic!” Brad Keselowski posted on his X account.

The post included pictures of his recent trip to the hospital, suffered a broken right leg while on a ski trip on Thursday. Brad Keselowski also displayed a video of himself already walking gingerly with the help of a roller in the hospital. There was an image of the RFK Racing driver’s X-ray, and maybe a rod in his leg. He had what the team called “routine surgery” to repair the fracture. These circumstances leave his Daytona 500 participation, due in 8 weeks, in a shadow.

Sound familiar? Yes, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott underwent a similar dilemma back in 2023. A snowboarding accident caused Elliott to miss 6 races, but it made a bigger impact. He also missed the playoffs that season and went through a 42-race winless streak until the 2024 Texas race. Then he extended his winless streak to 44 in 2025 until he won in Atlanta.

Likewise, Brad Keselowski has been on a drab streak ever since he joined RFK Racing as co-owner in 2022. Previously, as a Team Penske driver, he clinched the 2012 Cup Series title and 35 race trophies. In RFK, he could only win one race, the 2024 Goodyear 400, which marked the end of a 104-race winless streak. Should Keselowski miss Daytona, it would snap a streak of 580 races without missing a start. He last missed a race in 2009. Clearly, tough times are ahead, as Keselowski turns 42 on February 12.

“I’m grateful for the medical team who took great care of me and for the support system around me,” Keselowski said in a statement, clearly focused on getting back to speed. “My attention now is fully on recovery. “I’m motivated to get back to full strength as quickly as possible and will work relentlessly to be ready for Daytona.”

As Brad Keselowski recuperates from his mishap, his counterpart prepares for a snazzy season.

Boasting new colors

In 2025, Chase Elliott not only broke a 44-race winless streak, but he also captured a second trophy at Kansas. What’s more, the No. 9 Chevrolet driver also made the Round of 8, getting eliminated only after the Martinsville playoff race. After his 2023 mishap, the HMS star is clearly getting back up to speed. And now he is preparing for a special season with special colors.

Chase Elliott will sport a new paint scheme on his No. 9 Prime Video Chevrolet during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The car will have a blue and black base with a white number. The blue begins behind the number on the door, while the black begins on the hood. The “Prime” logo on the hood is blue, and the decal on the door is white.

In 2025, Elliott’s car donned a light blue base and white detailing. So the new shade is the polar opposite. Elliott’s No. 9 Prime Video Chevrolet will hit the track at Talladega Superspeedway (April 26), Texas Motor Speedway (May 3), and Dover Motor Speedway (May 17).

With a bright season packed ahead, Chase Elliott’s fortunes look set. However, Brad Keselowski needs to get a grip; let’s wait and see what unfolds.