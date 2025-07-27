Brickyard 400 Penalty: Roger Penske’s Home Weekend Gets Plagued After NASCAR Champion Gets Penalized

In a pivotal moment during the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney found himself facing a costly penalty after entering pit road while it was officially closed. The penalty, confirmed by NASCAR race control, forced Blaney to restart at the tail end of the longest line, a strategic blow in a race where every second counts. Footage from the race broadcast and on-board cameras shows Blaney veering toward the pit entry while the pit road light panel remained visibly red.

Blaney also won Stage 2 before the penalty hit at his home track. The penalty adds another layer of frustration in a season that has been anything but smooth for the Team Penske driver. Entering the Brickyard weekend, Blaney was 9th in the standings and looking for momentum heading into the playoffs. Despite showing speed in the early stages of the race, the penalty neutralized any potential advantage, forcing the #12 to claw back positions under green-flag conditions.

Currently, Blaney is 4th on the board in Stage 3, going for another lead, while teammate Joey Logano sits in the 6th position. As the playoff picture tightens, Blaney’s crew will need to regroup quickly and eliminate such errors if they hope to stay championship-relevant through the final stretch of the season.

This is a developing story.