Brickyard Grand Marshal: Who Is the Famous TV Star Giving Command This Year at Indy?

The Brickyard 400, a cornerstone of NASCAR’s Cup Series, transforms the Indianapolis Motor Speedway into a stage where speed meets spectacle. Known for its rich history and high stakes, this race draws thousands to the 2.5-mile oval, where the roar of engines is matched only by the buzz of celebrity involvement. The Grand Marshal, tasked with delivering the iconic command to start engines, plays a pivotal role in setting the tone.

Over the years, the Brickyard 400 has embraced celebrity involvement to enhance its appeal, blending racing excellence with mainstream entertainment. In 2019, Florida Georgia Line energized fans with a pre-race concert, adding a vibrant musical flair to the weekend. The Speedway’s tradition of inviting notable figures, from musicians to family-friendly characters, makes the Brickyard a must-see for fans of all stripes.

Their participation reflects the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s growing tradition of blending racing excellence with mainstream entertainment appeal, making the Brickyard a must-see for fans of all stripes. Flash back to 1993, when Elmo took the grand marshal reins and waved the green flag for a race at Charlotte, delighting fans with a playful twist on the traditional command.

That moment, etched in NASCAR history, blended nostalgia with the thrill of racing. The 2025 race, set for July 27, promises to recapture that magic with a TV star whose name resonates across households. With the Speedway gearing up for a weekend of high-octane action and family-friendly fun, the question looms: who will step up to kick off this year’s Brickyard? The answer is a familiar face ready to make waves.

Cookie Monster Takes the Grand Marshal Role

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has tapped Cookie Monster, the iconic blue muppet from Sesame Street, to serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Brickyard 400. His selection is a strategic move to blend NASCAR’s high-speed intensity with family-friendly appeal, drawing in younger fans and their parents. “B is for Brickyard, and C is for Cookie,” IMS officials declared on social media, capturing the playful spirit of the announcement. Cookie Monster’s return is a testament to the Speedway’s commitment to creating memorable moments that resonate beyond the track.

Cookie Monster’s role ties into a broader initiative by Sesame Street to embark on a 2025 road trip across America, kicking off at the Brickyard 400. This campaign, aimed at “bringing communities together and promoting learning,” aligns with NASCAR’s efforts to expand its audience. NASCAR Cup driver Bubba Wallace has also participated in promotional activities featuring Sesame Street characters—part of NASCAR’s growing focus on engaging younger audiences.

Cookie Monster’s selection as Grand Marshal is no accident; his global recognition makes him a marketing powerhouse, capable of drawing attention to the race while reinforcing NASCAR’s family-friendly outreach. The event’s timing, coinciding with the start of Sesame Street’s summer tour, amplifies its impact, ensuring a festive atmosphere at IMS. As a cultural icon, Cookie Monster’s fame stems from his role on Sesame Street, a show that has educated and entertained for over 50 years, reaching over 150 countries in 32 languages.

His cookie obsession and quirky personality have made him a household name, appealing to both kids and adults. In NASCAR, the grand marshal role is more than ceremonial. It’s a chance to spotlight the sport through high-profile figures. By choosing Cookie Monster, IMS taps into Sesame Street’s massive market presence, potentially boosting ticket sales and fan engagement. But the Brickyard’s excitement doesn’t end with the pre-race festivities; there’s a million-dollar showdown waiting in the wings.

Ty vs. Ty: The million-dollar showdown

The 2025 Brickyard 400 doubles as the stage for NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge Finale, a thrilling head-to-head between Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs for a $1 million prize. This competition, designed to inject excitement into the Cup Series, has narrowed down to these two drivers after a series of elimination rounds.

Dillon, piloting the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing, and Gibbs, driving the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing, bring distinct strengths to the 2.5-mile oval, setting up a clash that’s sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The finale’s high stakes add an extra layer of intensity to an already iconic race weekend. Ty Dillon, a veteran with a strong track record at IMS, boasts a career-best 13th-place finish in five oval starts and a 2014 Xfinity Series win at the Brickyard.

After finishing 20th at Dover, he advanced to the finale, expressing his enthusiasm. “This run has been so fun.” His confidence stems from his familiarity with the track, where he feels he’s “got just one more” to conquer. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs, a rising star, secured his spot with a fifth-place finish at Dover, outpacing competitors like Tyler Reddick. Despite a 23rd-place finish in his lone IMS oval start last year, Gibbs is laser-focused on winning and making the playoffs, stating, “I think it’s most important to win the race and then we can make the playoffs.”

The $1 million prize isn’t just about the money. It’s a career-defining opportunity. For Dillon, a win could solidify his resurgence, proving his mettle against younger talent. For Gibbs, it’s a chance to cement his status as NASCAR’s next big thing. The Brickyard’s challenging layout, with its long straightaways and tight corners, will test both drivers’ skill and strategy over 160 laps.

As Cookie Monster kicks off the race with his signature charm, all eyes will shift to this Ty vs. Ty duel, where one driver will walk away with a life-changing prize and a place in NASCAR history.