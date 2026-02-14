“Brought an Absolute Sh*tter”- NASCAR’s $3B Partner Loses America’s Trust After Ruining Daytona Truck Race

The Fresh From Florida 250 at NASCAR’s famous Daytona International Speedway was chaotic from the start. The first lap set the tone for a night that had it all: Chandler Smith’s triumph, Cleetus McFarland’s crash by Lap 7, Carson Hocevar’s win in Stage 1, only to fall to 34th, and Tony Stewart’s much-anticipated return to the Truck Series, ending with a collision in the first half of the race. But, for all that, one storyline stood out above all the others. Drivers were furious, and fans called out NASCAR’s $3 billion partner, saying they ruined the race. So, what is the issue exactly? Let’s find out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Proven tires, familiar setup, but…

Teams came to Speedweeks with a tire package they are already familiar with for the 2026 Daytona 500. A few days ago, NASCAR said that the Goodyear Racing Eagle setup that was used in last year’s race would be the same for the Great American Race. The left-side tire has been rotating at Daytona International Speedway since 2022. And the right-side compound was first used in the 2025 Daytona 500.

That pairing was the norm at all four superspeedway visits last season (twice at Daytona and twice at Talladega), giving teams a lot of information and peace of mind going into 2026. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (as seen today) likewise used the same left- and right-side Goodyear arrangement for the fifth year in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: Chandler Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports TrophyCatch Ford takes the checkered flag winning the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 on February 13, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260213085

Goodyear talked a lot about stability, dependability, and proven performance, at least on paper, before the year began. “We will have well-proven Goodyear Racing Eagle tires to kick off the NASCAR season at Daytona for all three series,” said Justin Fantozzi, Goodyear’s Director of Racing for the Americas. “Our team has worked hard all off-season and we are looking forward to returning to Daytona.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But the Daytona weekend with the Truck Series race offered a very different story on the track, even if Goodyear celebrates stability and trust. Tire problems, unexpected drop-offs, and other circumstances that changed the race left drivers and fans upset. After the Fresh From Florida 250, the focus moved from Goodyear’s “well-proven” claims to the mounting anger of NASCAR Nation.

That rush of anger, which was almost disbelief, sets the stage for what comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

…Rising doubts loom over NASCAR’s tire partner

If Goodyear hoped for a clean, confidence-boosting start to 2026 when they got to Daytona, the Fresh From Florida 250 gave them the opposite. The Truck Series race turned into a moving highlight reel of tire problems. One flat tire after another, with no warning, no debris, and no way to get out of it. When the checkered flag waved, the fans had had enough, and social media was an all-out firestorm.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan wrote, “Goodyear brought an absolute shitter to Daytona,” while another added, “I no longer feel safe driving my car with Goodyear tires…” And they aren’t overreacting. Just take a look at the tire-related incidents from the race. On Lap 58, Carson Hocevar, who had led early, spun after his left-rear tire failed.

On Lap 71, Grant Enfinger suffered a flat of his own. Just three laps later, Layne Riggs had a left-front going down, leaving him helpless as he scrambled out of the pack but couldn’t make pit road. By Lap 74, Jason Kitzmiller joined the list with yet another tire issue. Then, on Lap 80, Hocevar’s nightmare repeated. Another left-rear failure!

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans didn’t hold back: “After all these years, @NASCAR still refuses to realize that @goodyear sucks!” “Um, so Goodyear the **** is going on with these tires??!” “@FS1 Are Goodyear tires made in China?” And the truth is, this isn’t a one-off meltdown. Goodyear has been under scrutiny for more than a year, with complaints arising at Bristol Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and multiple tracks where compound choices left drivers frustrated and analysts puzzled.

As the season begins, Goodyear’s reputation is wobbling as much as the trucks were on flat rubber. With the Daytona 500 up next (and the same tire package on deck), fans are already asking the question NASCAR cannot avoid: Will the next race be decided by drivers… or by tires? What do you think?