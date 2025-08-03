Bubba Wallace Admits Jealousy, Jokes, and Deep Respect Shape His Lifelong Bond With Ryan Blaney

On any given NASCAR weekend, if you happen to spot Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney huddled near the motorhomes in the infield, you might assume they’re just trading notes or sharing a brief driver-to-driver chat. But what most fans don’t see is the decades of friendship, rivalry, and mutual support that likely color every conversation. Wallace and Blaney don’t just race together; they grew up bumping fenders on the same short tracks, chasing the same dreams, and watching each other rise through the ranks.

When Blaney announced he was going to be a dad, Wallace knew the milestone meant more than a press release; it felt personal. They now live just ten minutes apart. They talk often. Their bond isn’t loud or performative; it’s casual, competitive, and rooted in shared history. But beneath the jokes lies something deeper, as Wallace recently admitted during a revealing interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bubba Wallace gets candid on friendship with Ryan Blaney

In a recent interview, Bubba Wallace opened up about the evolution of his friendship with Ryan Blaney in a way that pulled back the curtain on a relationship that’s usually just hinted at on social media or post-race banter. His candidness was marked by honesty, a surprising amount of humor, and humility.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“In such a masculine and competitive sport… like you said, you know friendships kinda get lost, but that’s the cool thing about motor sports and us in general,” Bubba Wallace noted during the interview, acknowledging how NASCAR’s high-stakes environment often sidelines emotional bonds. But he made it clear that with Blaney, that connection has only deepened over time. “I look at there’s still what six or seven of us that grew up racing together, since we were kids and you kinda feel that bond um from the get go uh because of those moments”.

Living just ten minutes apart has certainly kept their bond strong. “He’s there for me and I’m there for him,” Wallace said. “Through the good, through the bad, you always try to be that shoulder to lean on.” That support, Wallace admitted, has been vital in a sport where bad weekends can weigh heavy.

Yet, the friendship isn’t without its competitive edge. Wallace admitted to feeling flashes of jealousy watching Blaney’s recent success, including his 2023 Cup Series Championship. Instead of allowing that envy to fester, Wallace transforms it into motivation. “You watch him and all the success he has here… I can easily be like, get jealous, and not wanna be a part of it. But no, it’s cool as hell to see us all where we came from.”

Bubba Wallace even drew on their history to fuel his ambitions. “I do look back on the days when we were kids and I used to kick his a**,” he said with a grin. “It’s like, ‘You did it then, why can’t you do it now?’”

Then there’s the ongoing “lifetime bet,” a standing agreement where any non-NASCAR competition between Wallace and Blaney comes with a $100 wager. Wallace was quick to clarify: “Not betting on NASCAR, okay? Chill,” poking fun at the potential for misinterpretation. But the lighthearted bet reveals just how central their rivalry is to their friendship. It keeps things fun, fiery, and awkwardly expensive.

As Blaney prepares to step into fatherhood, the way Wallace lights up when speaking about it says more than words. It’s not just respect, it’s pride. That loose banter, the casual bets, the friendly smack talk, it’s all wrapping paper around a core of something much more meaningful. Despite everything the sport throws at them, media scrutiny, on-track frustration, and career-defining highs and lows, the two have managed not just to maintain a connection but deepen it.

Breaking through at the Brickyard: Wallace’s historic Indianapolis triumph

Bubba Wallace’s win at the 2025 Brickyard 400 marked the end of a 100-race winless streak and a significant moment in NASCAR history. He triumphed over Kyle Larson and a dwindling fuel supply to secure his first “Crown Jewel” race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, becoming the first Black driver to win on the legendary 2.5-mile oval.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The race required everything from Wallace and the No. 23 team. After a late rain delay with four laps to go, Wallace executed two flawless restarts in double overtime while under pressure from Larson. He stayed ahead, risking a fuel shortage as his crew adjusted strategy in real time. In the closest of margins, he edged out Larson by just 0.222 seconds to kiss the bricks and secure his third career Cup Series win, locking himself into the 2025 playoffs and delivering 23XI Racing’s ninth victory overall.

After climbing from the car, Wallace was unequivocal: “That adrenaline rush is crazy. I’m worn out. Unbelievable. To win here at the Brickyard, knowing how big this race is, knowing all the noise that’s going on in the background, to set that all aside is a testament to these people here on this 23 team. It’s been getting old, running on the (playoffs) cut line… How many days since my last win? Zero.”

This triumph did not just quiet critics; it marked a deeply personal milestone. Wallace later reflected, “The first thing that went through my mind was, ‘Here we go again,’ but then I said, ‘I want to win this straight up. I want to go back racing.’ Here we are.” Wallace’s win was a testament to perseverance, emotional strength, and team faith. With this victory, he earned around $900,000, revitalized his season, and put 23XI Racing in the playoff conversation, solidifying his status as a competitor in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the headlines focused on history, Wallace himself, the first black driver to win this race, was quick to note the personal meaning: a victory shared with his inner circle, loyal supporters, and those who have stood by him throughout a career shaped by both challenge and determination.