Bubba Wallace Buries the Hatchet With Kyle Larson, “Game Recognizes Game” He Says

This year’s Brickyard 400 had it all — rain delays, fuel strategy, and double overtime. But Bubba Wallace’s win was about more than just passing the checkered flag. He became the first Black driver to win a Crown Jewel race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval. Holding off Kyle Larson in two restarts, Wallace claimed his third career Cup win, with his last one coming in September 2022. Yet, the biggest surprise for Wallace came after the race.

This race carried real weight for Wallace as he snapped a 100-race winless streak in what was also his first win after becoming a father in 2024. He beat a heavy favorite in the defending champion, Larson, sealing his place in the playoffs. This would be his first return since 2023, when he was knocked out in the Round of 12. Larson, already secure in the standings, had nothing to lose. Wallace, on the other hand, had everything to gain. That made the win huge for the three-time Cup series winner. And while both are likely to battle again in the postseason, Larson’s post-race gesture brought a shift in their long-standing rivalry.

Bubba Wallace clears the air with Larson in his post-race comments

In the victory lane, Kyle Larson went up to Wallace, who was sitting in his car, and congratulated him. Despite their past tension, Wallace welcomed the gesture respectfully. In that moment, a long-standing rivalry took a quieter turn. Though Larson’s gesture and Bubba’s cool demeanor might not shift the competitive edge these two bring into the playoffs, they certainly add a new layer of complexity to their rivalry.

It all started in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in October 2022, when Larson slid up the track in Lap 94, forcing Wallace into the wall. Wallace then retaliated intentionally by going after his rear end and hitting it, causing both cars to go on a spinning spree. But it wasn’t just this; it was the fight between the drivers post the crash that remains infamous.

Both drivers have come a long way since then. Tough on different trajectories today, they now find themselves on a collision course for NASCAR’s postseason. Wallace has certainly matured a lot in the past two years compared to his hot-headed behavior in his earlier days. Recognizing the respect, rather than dwelling on history, suggests a growing self-assurance, an emotional reset that might carry him deeper into the playoff rounds.

In his post-race interview, when asked what this gesture by Larson meant to him, Wallace said, “I think, you just, game recognizes game. It’s a sign of respect. No matter how many run-ins you have… I respect the hell out of what Larson does. I wish I had that talent.” The comment came with weight. Wallace has been through years of pressure and public doubt. Meanwhile, his “Drive for Diversity” program batchmate went on to gain stardom during this time.

“I’ve said this in the past, you can’t be jealous of someone else’s success,” he added. “It happens quicker for others. You just have to trust the process.” On Sunday, that process paid off. And Wallace knew it. “When you go up and congratulate somebody, it’s just game recognizing game,” he emphasized once again. For fans long fixated on their animosity, this warm exchange offered a refreshing change — A rivalry tempered by mutual respect and not past resentment.

In the final laps, the crowd made their feelings known at the Brickyard. Larson drew cheers. Wallace heard boos. Still, he stayed locked in. Larson had already punched his playoff ticket. Wallace was still fighting for his. On two overtime restarts, Wallace held his line as well as his nerve. With a nearly-empty tank but a clear mind, he pulled off one of the season’s most clutch drives. And when it was over, he silenced more than just the field.

Bubba Wallace overcomes crowd boos at Brickyard Oval

In Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, Bubba Wallace did more than make history as the first Black driver to win at IMS’s oval. He also faced the crowd’s split verdict. After defeating the defending champion and earning Larson’s congratulations, he chose to let the noise fade into the background.

Wallace described the mixed reception plainly: “It’s sports, right? You’re going to have people booing, people cheering… I had a guy today call me a punk. I said, ‘Okay, punks get trophies, I guess.’” He also acknowledged hearing cheers amid the boos, fans chanting “Bubba! Bubba!” down the frontstretch as he celebrated with family.

Over time, he explained how he’s learned not to dwell on negativity. “Maybe I gained a fan, maybe I lost another fan today… I’ve matured a lot… I really don’t give a damn.” Wallace’s reaction speaks volumes. He’s not just grown as a driver, but he has also hardened his emotional resilience.

Wallace also noted something surprising before the race. And that was silence, during the pre-race parade lap. “I didn’t hear any noise today before the race…and that was different. That was cool.” This stood in sharp contrast to the final laps and underscored his focus, firing past expectations regardless of applause or jeers.

The boos didn’t break Bubba’s rhythm. Rather, they became more fuel for the fire. Fans worshipped Larson here. Some clearly didn’t want Wallace to win. But when it mattered the most, he swerved none of that distraction. And after such a race, Larson’s gesture of respect helped seal the moment. Wallace embraced his rival’s acknowledgment on the podium instead of letting hostility define his story. In this way, he didn’t just win, but he truly earned his victory.