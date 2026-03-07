Bubba Wallace Confesses Tyler Reddick’s Dominance “Stings” as Teammate’s Three-Race Rampage Shakes Early NASCAR Title Picture

Bubba Wallace is in a tricky spot. On one hand, he’s had one of the best starts to a season in his Cup career, his team is thriving, and he is second on the points table. But on the other hand, the driver he’s second to is none other than his own teammate, Tyler Reddick. And Reddick’s title-worthy successes this season have led to Wallace feeling a bit upset.

Bubba Wallace comments on Tyler Reddick’s historic success in 2026

Ahead of this Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix, Bubba Wallace opened up on his thoughts regarding Tyler Reddick’s start to the season. The #45 driver has won all three races so far this year, a first in NASCAR history. Because of this, Wallace was feeling proud of his efforts for the ‘really good start’ to the season.

“Tyler’s been driving his a– off. Simple as that. Getting the team three wins, creating history, couldn’t be more proud of him and the way that he’s turned around his season from last year. It’s been pretty cool to witness,” he described.

Last season, while Bubba Wallace ended up with one win, Tyler Reddick finished the season winless. But now that Reddick has already got three, which is as many wins as Wallace’s entire Cup career, the #23 driver is feeling left out.

“Stings a little bit. Wish it was our team,” Wallace admitted.

Having said that, Bubba Wallace added that he and his teammate are currently 1-2 on the points table. He recalled having ‘great conversations’ with the leadership at 23XI Racing, which includes the likes of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Wallace emphasized that the team has ‘a long way to go’ in the season so far, but it has been a great start nevertheless.

Wallace looks back on the first three races compared to Reddick

Speaking ahead of Phoenix, Bubba Wallace weighed in on what prevented him from victory in the first three races of the season compared to his teammate.

At Daytona, where he ended up with a 10th-place finish, Wallace claimed he got jumped when he was leading and had to pit for more fuel while Reddick played his cards right. At Atlanta, where Wallace finished 8th, he recalled his incident with Carson Hocevar and simply losing it. In the most recent race at COTA, where he finished 11th, he said he ‘wasn’t even at the racetrack’ compared to his teammate.

Having said that, Bubba Wallace remarked on the gap between him and Reddick in points. Currently, the #45 driver is on top with 186 points, while Wallace is in second with 116 points.

“That’s a race and a half almost. So we just have to continue to do what we do. We know our speed is there,” he mentioned.

Wallace expressed his excitement for the ‘legit racetracks’ ahead as the calendar enters a stretch with a variety of racetracks on which a car’s true potential of speed can be judged.

Do you think Bubba Wallace can catch up with Tyler Reddick at some point in the season?