Bubba Wallace Details How Hitting Rock Bottom at Martinsville Finally Fixed His On-Track Focus

Bubba Wallace had two very different moments competing for his attention when he looked back at the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. One was the arrival of his daughter, Cameron Jade, in March. The other involved a temper he could not keep in check at Martinsville Speedway. Interestingly, both came within days of each other. While one gave the 23XI Racing driver a memory he will cherish, the other left him questioning his own behavior behind the wheel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Jeff Gluck on Gluckcast, Bubba Wallace did not hesitate when asked about his lowest point of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The worst moment for me, honestly, was probably Martinsville 1. You know, lost my mind there with the 77. Go figure. Wrecked us both and took ourselves out and just, you know, had a lot of people be like, ‘Hey, man, you’re better than that,’ you know? And it’s like, you’re right.”

To understand why that afternoon stayed with Wallace, it helps to revisit what happened between him and Carson Hocevar. The two had already crossed paths during the March 29 Cook Out 400. Hocevar made a three-wide move on a restart, passing Wallace into Turn 1. The move did not cause a wreck, but Wallace clearly took issue with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, the situation got considerably worse. Entering Turn 3, Bubba Wallace drove into the back of Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet. Another contact sent the Spire Motorsports driver spinning, triggering a 12-car pileup. Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota sustained enough damage to end his race, while Hocevar managed to continue.

There was an uncomfortable detail in how the incident played out. Bubba Wallace had lost control of his own race while trying to respond to another driver’s move. Hocevar finished 17th. Wallace was classified 36th, his worst result of the season at that point. The consequences also reached the standings. He entered Martinsville third in points but dropped to a four-way tie for eighth, sitting 11th on the tiebreaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace initially told FOX Sports that he had misjudged the corner and did not intend to turn Hocevar. However, accepting that explanation meant little without addressing what had caused the frustration in the first place. By Bristol, he had contacted Hocevar and apologized. The younger driver accepted it, admitting he had been in similar situations himself.

That conversation was an important part of what followed. Bubba Wallace was not describing a change in driving technique or a new approach to race strategy. He was talking about knowing when to leave an incident alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I think from there, I’ve made a maturity shift into just, like, letting the little s*** go and focusing on our race only and crossing the line, you know? It’s a time and a place for everything,” added Wallace on Gluck’s video.

The results did not immediately turn Wallace into a regular winner, but his season had enough encouraging moments. He finished fifth at Kansas, third at Michigan, and second at Naval Base Coronado. He eventually ended the year 11th in the standings, with five top-five finishes and 17 top-10s.

ADVERTISEMENT

His return to Martinsville in November offered another interesting comparison. This time, Wallace finished eighth in the Xfinity 500, completing 499 laps without another costly confrontation with Hocevar.

There was also a personal reason for Wallace to view 2026 differently. His daughter arrived on March 19, giving him a different kind of family milestone after missing his son Becks’ birth while racing at Kansas in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Gluck asked about his best moment, Bubba Wallace had a much easier answer.

“That (daughter’s birth) was probably the best moment of the season.”

For Wallace, Martinsville became more than a bad afternoon. It exposed how quickly frustration could undo the work of an entire team. His biggest takeaway was simple: other drivers will make moves, contact will happen, and not every battle deserves a response. The No. 23 driver’s job is to finish the race, not settle every disagreement along the way.