Bubba Wallace Drops 6-Word Honest Verdict on Tyler Reddick’s Martinsville Struggles Amidst His Golden Run

Tyler Reddick has almost had a perfect NASCAR Cup Series campaign so far, with four wins in six races. He has raced well to maintain a solid lead in the standings; however, his biggest test yet might be up ahead at Martinsville, as his teammate Bubba Wallace also confirmed.

Bubba Wallace seconds Tyler Reddick’s hilarious prediction for Martinsville

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In a media availability session on Saturday, Bubba Wallace commented on Tyler Reddick potentially winning his fifth race of the season on Sunday. But the former agreed with his teammate’s comments on historically struggling at the track. Reddick went as far as saying the world would end if he secured a win in Martinsville.

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Wallace was asked if he would help Reddick as a teammate in winning his fifth of the year, and if the world would end indeed if he won in Martinsville. The #23 driver confirmed that his teammate had struggled on the short track and ‘had some work to do’ in the race.

“I think he does struggle on short tracks for whatever reason. I struggle on road courses for whatever reason,” said Wallace in an interview. “So we just kind of, you know, ham and egg it. That’s what we call it in the golf world. I think our cars are fast. It’s about putting it together. I think he ended up eighth or ninth. So, yeah, he’s got some work to do, but I agree. If you did win on Sunday, the world would end. For sure.”

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To Wallace’s point, Tyler Reddick does seem to have a weakness at short tracks. In the 33 starts, his best finish remains a 3rd place at Richmond in 2024. In fact, that’s one of his only two top 5 finishes at a short track. Apart from that, he also has only four finishes inside the top 10 in short-track races.

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When it comes to Martinsville, he has two top 10 finishes in 12 starts with an average finish of 19.4. Having said that, he has been relatively consistent at the short track in the last four races.

Reddick finished 7th in 2024, then 34th again in the same season. But his last two finishes have been 14th and 11th in Martinsville. This suggests that he could break into the Top 10 if everything works out well, but Reddick is not taking anything for granted yet, despite his solid start to the year.

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Tyler Reddick isn’t entirely comfortable with his success this season

So far this season, Tyler Reddick has won at a superspeedway, a superspeedway-like Atlanta, a road course, and a traditional intermediate oval. This indicates that Reddick, the driver, and 23XI Racing, the team, have ample skill and resources to tackle a variety of tracks.

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Having gotten a lot of praise from NASCAR legends already, Reddick is elated, but does he have time to be too happy with the schedule?

“If you have one good week somewhere, like we were just in Darlington and now we’re in Martinsville, and what it takes to run well here at Martinsville will be different from Bristol,” he said. “The schedule naturally keeps you level-headed to begin with.”

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Dealing with the biggest culprit behind his past results at the short track, braking, would be key to his chances at Martinsville.

Whether he’d be able to repeat his success from previous races at Martinsville is a question only time will tell, but if form is something to go by, Reddick likely looks like a driver who could end his short-track woes on Sunday.