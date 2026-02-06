Bubba Wallace Elevates Himself to Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Legacy With Super Bowl Power Move

The old NASCAR x Super Bowl commercials were a hallmark of Dale Jr.’s NASCAR career. From dropping off lipsticks with a friendly charm to scoring goals by doing burnouts, Dale Jr. has done it all in NASCAR X Super Bowl commercials. Though that doesn’t happen anymore, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is here to carry his legacy forward with his latest Super Bowl commercial.

Bubba Wallace makes his heartfelt entry in Super Bowl commercial

The 23XI Racing driver was recently seen in a new Toyota commercial for the Super Bowl. In it, he is cheering his younger self according to the commercial’s theme, asking the audience to connect with their younger selves once again to push themselves further. Wallace is seen arriving at the race track in a Toyota Supra, watching over his younger self winning go-kart races.

Alongside Wallace, the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua and Paralympic athlete Oksana Masters were also featured. Wallace’s new commercial will be shown during Super Bowl LX. It is a far cry from the Dale Jr. style commercial that focused more on his charming persona, but it is still a special feature in itself, as it sends an important and touching message to the audience about not giving up on their dreams.

The commercial is titled ‘Where Dreams Began,’ and is created by Unverified, produced by Sweatpants Media, and directed by Alberto Blanco. Additionally, Toyota has also added another commercial titled ‘Superhero Belt’, celebrating the father-son bond over the years, to its NFL lineup. In their official statement, Toyota said:

“As the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL, the Super Bowl gives Toyota an unmatched stage to tell stories that connect with fans. Whether it’s the nostalgia of a ride in a grandfather’s RAV4 or the unflinching determination of a Team Toyota athletes’ lifelong journey, the origin shapes the destination for us all. Together, these stories reflect Toyota’s belief that while where we’re going matters, it’s the moments and people along the way that truly define the journey.”

While Bubba Wallace gets himself a special mention in front of the audience in the NFL, he was also approached by one of his rivals post-race owing to a heated exchange between the two at the Clash.

Daniel Suarez approaches Bubba Wallace to make amends

The 2026 Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium was anything but silent. It was pure chaos. Drivers were making contact, and emotions were running high as the weather tested their limits during the race. It was during the late stages of the Clash that Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez had a tense moment on track.

During a late-stage caution, Wallace’s car was bumped by Daniel Suarez. Apparently, Bubba Wallace didn’t like this and retaliated by running Suarez off the track. The two drivers were furious with each other as they flipped each other off and tried to take revenge on the track. Suarez was heard bashing Bubba Wallace over the radio, saying that he wouldn’t let his actions slide easily.

But post-race, it seems that everything returned to normal between the two – at least from Daniel Suarez’s end. He was seen trying to defuse the situation in front of the media, calling it a misunderstanding and famously quoting that he is not a “racist,” and so he has no personal vendetta against Wallace.

Bubba Wallace has yet to respond to his words, but what do you think? Will the 23XI Racing star let it go and turn over a new leaf at Daytona?