Bubba Wallace Finds Heartwarming Excuse in Son’s Birthday Celebration as Wife Amanda Takes Charge

In his early Cup years, Bubba Wallace’s identity was defined by fire and fight. As NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, he carried the weight of expectation on his shoulders and often wore it like armor. He developed a reputation as brash and polarizing, unafraid to push back against critics on social media or clash with rivals on the track. That edge made him both a lightning rod and a competitor who refused to back down.

But when Amanda Carter entered his life and the two married in late 2022, something clicked. The arrival of their son, Becks Hayden Wallace, in September 2024, transformed him even further. “Having a kid calms things down and allows you to think a little bit,” Wallace reflected, noting how fatherhood helped him pause, reflect, and put racing in its place.

Now, as Becks’ first birthday approaches, the man once defined by adrenaline and defiance is looking ahead with something far more grounded. Amanda has quietly taken the lead on planning, pulling the strings behind the scenes, while Bubba envisions a celebration that acknowledges just how much his world has shifted in a short time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bubba Wallace opens up on fatherhood and a special first birthday

Bubba Wallace couldn’t help but beam with dad-energy when talking about his son’s first birthday on the Casuals with Katie Nolan podcast, joking about finally letting go of the month-by-month counting and hoping the celebration is “big and extravagant”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The milestone, of course, comes with its own celebration, though Wallace admits he’s not the one drawing up the plans. “I was actually asked about that. I’m not sure what Amanda has planned, but it falls on Monday. So I’m hoping that it’s big and extravagant to get me out of Monday meetings. Doubt that’s going to happen, but…” he joked.

AD

For drivers, Monday debriefs are a routine part of the grind sessions packed with data review, strategy breakdowns, and tough conversations after race weekends. Wallace’s lighthearted wish to dodge them for a birthday party offers a glimpse of how the once-fiery competitor, once defined by carrying a chip on his shoulder, now leans into humor and family life as his grounding force.

His life off the track has become a wellspring of perspective and calm, replacing the feisty persona of his early years. The arrival of baby Becks Hayden in September 2024 and the marriage with Amanda itself in 2022, marked a shift from “always racing first” to cherishing moments at home. That change found a powerful on-track echo at the Brickyard 400, where Bubba’s win not only made history but also locked him into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Even when things go sideways, like that recent Richmond hiccup where a tire fell off after a pit stop he’s unshaken. With the playoff spot already secured, he accepted it, but with eyes already set on Daytona. Fatherhood has given him a new kind of clarity: yes, he races harder but now, he’s doing it for something bigger than just himself.

Daytona qualifying canceled due to rain

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway was canceled due to inclement weather, including lightning in the area. As a result, the starting lineup was determined by NASCAR’s qualifying metric system.

The system weighs owner points (35%), driver and team finishing positions from the previous race (25% each), and fastest lap rankings (15%), with the lowest combined score earning the best starting spots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a result, Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole position, Alex Bowman slotted in second, and Kyle Larson third. Bubba Wallace, driving the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, was placed 22nd on the grid, leaving him with work to do in the pack once the green flag dropped.

Starting deeper in the field at a superspeedway is no easy task, but Wallace has proven to be a strong restrictor-plate racer, with a runner-up finish in the 2018 Daytona 500 and a win at Talladega in 2021 to his credit. For him, the challenge is familiar territory, and with the playoffs already locked in, the focus is on execution and momentum.